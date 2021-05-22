B.lockchain, cryptocurrency, bitcoin, token – there is confusion around these terms. For some, cryptocurrencies and tokens are as identical as blockchain and bitcoin. But this is a fallacy. Because the blockchain is above all an encryption technology that can be used in a variety of ways. The company CashOnLedger, for example, works with blockchain technology, but not with cryptocurrencies. On the contrary: The aim is not to replace conventional currencies, but to make them programmable in order to link payment transactions directly with the “Internet of Things”.

While many potential partners are still talking about a possible collaboration, a project has been going on for a long time. “This is the only project in this area in Europe,” says CEO and co-founder Serkan Katilmis. Together with the tractor manufacturer Lindner, CashOnLedger has developed a model with which a tractor can be billed according to use. “It’s similar to car sharing. You don’t buy a vehicle, you buy mobility. Because that’s what you actually need. ”A specially secured“ crypto security chip ”is built into the tractor. The tractor ejects 65 data points. This allows the actual use to be seen, which can then be monetized, explains board member and co-founder Maximilian Forster. For example, different hourly rates are calculated whether the tractor only drives from A to B or is used for heavy clearing work.

The digital euro would be ideal

This data can be used for various purposes, such as checking insurance claims, but also for payment. “If, as with CashOnLedger, machine data is decisive for the remuneration and value development of the machines, it is important that they are stored in a way that is traceable, traceable, unchangeable and forgery-proof; in short: audit-proof. The advantage of a blockchain over a conventional software solution is that these properties are already in the DNA of the technology, ”says Marc Pussar, lawyer from PwC Legal, who specializes in financial services.

The blockchain guarantees the truth of the data, where otherwise the correctness of the business partner or a middleman would have to be trusted. With the blockchain technology, a check string (hash) is generated with the data. If the data is changed, the hash changes too – and the change is documented. Since everyone involved in the blockchain now has access to the same data (not copies), unnoticed changes are impossible.

FAZ Digitec: test it now! Take the digital future into your own hands. Learn more

A legally compliant invoice can therefore be created from the tractor’s payment data. However, the payment is currently settled and settled via the partner bank LBBW in the normal SEPA system. “A digital euro would of course be the better solution because it eliminates manual processes and the system is seamlessly integrated,” says Forster.

“Transactions also between machines”

It’s even more complicated: the tractor sends the invoice data to the bank, which books the amount into the manufacturer’s digital account, the so-called wallet, as a voucher (or payment order token, POT for short), which is then redeemed via the SEPA system can be. This solution is the preliminary stage for a digital euro, says Katilmis. An alternative would be for the banks to convert the deposit money into digital tokens. Because in the end this is not really money, but just a requirement. “If the banks agree on a standard that suits the industry, that would make our technology immensely more attractive,” says Katilmis. Because in fact two worlds meet here.