Capital investments in apartments are still the safest in German metropolises and university towns. The reason: there are still too few apartments there, says Michael Voigtländer, real estate expert at the Cologne Institute for Economic Research (IW). Bernhard Bomke

Before Federal Building Minister Horst Seehofer took stock of the federal government’s housing policy on Tuesday, Voigtländer called on an online podium to which the FDP parliamentary group had invited increased efforts to finally ensure sufficient living space in the hip cities. Almost 300,000 apartments per year are obviously not enough, even if this value is almost twice as high as the almost 160,000 new apartments in each case in 2009 and 2010. So there is good reason to believe that there could still be many good opportunities for capital investors in Condominiums to invest.

Housing campaign with the help of a federal city expansion fund

The real estate expert suggested that the federal government should use a kind of urban expansion fund to help municipalities to get the expensive infrastructure for new development areas financially supported. Cities and municipalities would then have an incentive to designate new residential areas much more aggressively. With this form of support for the municipalities from the central government, the Netherlands is very successful in building housing.

IW expert calls for relaxation of many building regulations

Voigtländer then asked to relax numerous building regulations in order to be able to build cheaper. In Germany, a square meter single-family house costs an average of 2500 euros, in the Netherlands only 1400 euros. “That has a lot to do with building standards,” explains the IW expert. Take fire protection as an example: For the neighbors in the north-west, it is enough for residents to come out of their house in the event of a fire. In Germany, on the other hand, the aim of the fire protection specifications is that something of the house is left standing after a fire. Such regulations drove building prices up.

Too few social housing and too expensive child benefit

Voigtländer also does not see the claim of the housing summit held by the federal government in 2018 to make affordable housing a top priority. Far too few social housing are being built, criticizes the economist. And almost half of the social housing that exists is used by people whose income does not allow such housing. His idea: introduce fixed-term rental agreements for social housing. Then incorrect assignments could be avoided.

And another Voigtlander idea, this time to create residential property. Instead of financing a subsidy such as Baukindergeld (12,000 euros per child with a taxable household income of no more than 75,000 euros plus 15,000 euros per child), he proposes, among other things, subordinated loans that the state grants and home builders are allowed to use as part of their equity. This would make it easier for them to get a home loan.