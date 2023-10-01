Assistant Chief Prosecutor at the Dubai Prosecution’s Narcotics Prosecution, Counselor Abdullah Saleh Al-Raisi, said that the amendments to the new anti-drug law provided additional opportunities to help those involved in drug abuse recover and not go to prison, and obtain the necessary assistance to recover after taking into account their previous convictions that were recorded before the issuance of the drug. Law No. (30) of 2021.

He added to “Emirates Today”, on the sidelines of a symposium held by the Public Prosecution on the occasion of World Law Day, that the silence of parents and their reluctance to inform the police or the competent authorities about their drug addicted children doubles the harm and reduces the chances of recovery and treatment, and also makes them vulnerable to punishment when they are caught, but they can benefit from Article (89) of the law exempts the abuser from criminal accountability if he voluntarily submits a request for treatment or is informed by one of his family members.

Regarding the index of abuse among school students, Al-Raisi said that there are individual cases that are numbered on the fingers, as school bodies play an important role in confronting this problem and monitoring any case that appears in it, in cooperation with the competent authorities.

Al-Raisi said that Articles (89), (90) and (91) of Law No. (30) of 2021 included fundamental amendments that provide greater opportunities for the group that shows a sincere willingness to recover from this devastating disease.

He pointed out that Article (89) stipulates that a criminal case shall not be brought against a user of narcotic substances or psychotropic substances if he, his spouse, or one of his relatives up to the second degree, or the person responsible for his upbringing, presents himself to the unit, the Public Prosecution, or the police before he is arrested or Before issuing an arrest warrant against him, they requested that he be placed for treatment in the unit, where he would be placed there until it decided to release him.

He pointed out that the legislator added the category of those responsible for raising the addict to the relatives who can help him recover and be exempt from legal accountability. The amendments in the same article also included that the duration of treatment and rehabilitation may not exceed one year instead of two years, according to the old law, which allows him The opportunity to recover quickly and integrate into society.

He explained that the law included the penalty for drug users if they were caught for the first time, raised the penalty the second time, and doubled it the third time. It even allowed the court, in cases other than recidivism, to replace the penalty by placing the convict in one of the treatment and rehabilitation units after taking the committee’s opinion, provided that the committee submits A report to the court on his condition within six months or whenever requested to do so.

Al-Raisi stressed that these materials and others represent additional opportunities for anyone involved in this trap to return to his senses or receive the necessary assistance, whether from his family or those around him, noting that the legislator, in return, has tightened the penalties targeting promoters, merchants, and smugglers.

He explained that there is a disagreement in the application of some articles after the issuance of the new law, related to the history of the drug user who was caught after the issuance of the legislation, and whether he is considered a drug user for the first time or are those history counted against him, and then amendments were issued canceling all his history before the law, which represents a great opportunity that reflects the state’s keenness. Treatment, rehabilitation and recovery require more than just punishing the person afflicted with this disease.

It was revealed that some of the young men who were arrested on drug abuse charges were spending two or three nights outside their homes without their families knowing their whereabouts. This is a type of unjustified neglect for which the father can be held accountable if the son is an underage child.

He stated that some parents are reluctant to report for reasons of preserving their reputation, or for fear of recording a criminal record for their son that would reduce his chances at work, but this is a mistaken belief, because any information provided by parents is strictly confidential, and the law exempts him from criminal accountability. As previously mentioned – in addition to that, the silence of the father or mother harms the son and reduces his chances of recovery and rescue.

He pointed out that one of the reasons for involvement in drug abuse is that one of the family members is addicted, especially the father, because he serves as a role model for his son. Therefore, parents must act responsibly, and even if they are involved in this problem, they must be guides and advisors to their children so that they do not follow the same path to the abyss. .

Regarding the index of abuse among school students, Al-Raisi said that there are individual cases that are numbered on the fingers, as school bodies play an important role in confronting this problem, monitoring any case that appears in it, and cooperating with the competent authorities.

• “Narcotics Prosecution” in Dubai: Cases of drug abuse among school students are numbered on the fingers.

Abdullah Al-Raisi:

• “Young men who were arrested on drug charges were spending the night outside their homes without their families knowing their whereabouts.”