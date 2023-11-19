Opportunities for the UAE to benefit from the unified Gulf tourist visa
Within the framework of the seventh meeting of tourism ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which was held in the Sultanate of Oman in October 2023, and the fortieth meeting of the GCC interior ministers, which was held in November 2023, the unified Gulf tourist visa was approved, in preparation for submitting it to the leaders’ meeting at the next Gulf summit. To approve it.
These measures come within the joint Gulf tourism strategy (2023-2030), which aims to increase the number of incoming trips to the GCC countries by about 7% annually (aiming to reach about 128 million visitors by 2030). It is expected that the controls for applying this visa will be put in place after its approval, to enter into force in the years 2024 and 2025, depending on the readiness of each country’s internal systems.
The economic benefit of this visa is that it allows its holder to visit 6 Gulf countries on a unified tourist visa, which enhances Gulf economic integration and stimulates the tourism sector. It is worth noting that the Gulf countries enjoy an advanced infrastructure for the tourism sector, which includes hotel facilities, road and transportation networks, communications services, airports and airlines, and diverse event seasons.
There is no doubt that this agreement is a good opportunity for the UAE to attract visitors to the Gulf countries, as the country has elements that represent basic pillars that enhance its competitiveness in the tourism and travel sector, which enhances its economic growth, as the contribution of this sector to the UAE’s gross product amounts to about 14%. In addition, it includes 1,114 hotel facilities. Dubai received about 9.8 million international visitors during the first seven months of 2023, with a growth rate of 21.3%, compared to the same period in 2022, and the number of passengers through Abu Dhabi International Airport reached about 5.9 million in the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 29.3% compared to With the same period in 2022.
The Emirati efforts to revitalize the tourism sector continue by developing its facilities, the most recent of which was the start of operations in the new passenger terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport in November 2023, with a capacity of approximately 45 million passengers annually. It aims to cover 117 global destinations and has been equipped with the latest technologies, which contributes to attracting more visitors. Airlines and tourists and enhances Abu Dhabi’s position as a distinguished tourist destination. Abu Dhabi Airport has also succeeded in attracting more international airlines, including Air France and Sun Express, and British Airways announced that it will resume operating flights to Abu Dhabi in April 2024.
Business tourism and conferences play a vital role in strengthening the UAE’s economy, as the country has become a global destination for the most prominent international events, conferences and exhibitions. During November 2023, it will witness a series of different events with a wide international presence, and one of the most prominent of these events is the “COP28” conference, which will be held during the period from November 30 to December 12, the Dubai Air Show (November 13-17), the Fortune Global Forum (November 27-29), and the second session of the Abu Dhabi Financial Week (November 27-30).
Within the framework of the above, the UAE can benefit from the unified Gulf tourist visa as a step that enhances its efforts to develop and develop the tourism sector, as the National Tourism Strategy 2031 includes 25 initiatives and policies aimed at consolidating the country’s position as a leading tourist destination, and raising the tourism sector’s contribution to its total output to 450 billion dirhams. With an annual increase of 27 billion dirhams, attracting new investments to the tourism sector amounting to about 100 billion dirhams, and attracting 40 million visitors to hotel facilities.
*Issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.
