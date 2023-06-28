This comes at a time when the country is suffering from a crowded schedule of external debt obligations that must be met at specific times, according to the medium and long-term external debt repayment schedule announced by the Central Bank.

Despite the challenges that Egypt faces during the new fiscal year, the Egyptian government adopts a set of special visions and targets contained in the financial statement of the draft state budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024, the most important of which are:

Continuing efforts to maintain balanced financial stability in light of the repercussions of the current crisis, and efforts to support and stimulate economic activity without prejudice to the sustainability of budget and debt indicators.

Continuing to support the productive sectors and groups most affected by economic crises.

Continuing efforts to improve the quality of infrastructure and ensuring that the widest segment of society benefits from improved services and quality of facilities.

Supporting specific initiatives and procedures that promote human development, especially the health and education sectors.

Supporting some national projects such as raising the efficiency and improving all services and infrastructure in Egyptian villages through the Decent Life Initiative.

Continuing the policy of proper pricing of goods and services to ensure efficient allocation of resources, especially in light of the current economic crisis and inflationary pressures on the prices of basic and food commodities.

Work to maximize the return on state assets by increasing the surpluses transferred to the public treasury.

Integrated packages of measures to drive efforts to transition to a green economy and reduce emissions.

Huge challenges

The director of the Egypt Center for Economic Studies, Dr. Mostafa Abu Zeid, said in exclusive statements to “Economy Sky News Arabia” that the new fiscal year “carries huge challenges for the Egyptian economy, especially in terms of maintaining the levels of achieving the targeted growth rates, as well as sustainability in achieving A primary surplus by increasing the growth rate of public revenues.

Egypt aims to reduce the total deficit to about 7 percent of GDP, and to achieve a primary surplus of 2.5 percent of GDP.

Abu Zeid points out that most of these revenues come from tax revenues, in addition to the increase in public investments, which include the government and the private sector, in the new fiscal year, especially in light of the Egyptian state’s interest in encouraging the private sector to increase its contribution to investments.

He points to the opportunities to attract investments through the state ownership policy document and the facilities related to the procedural processes for any investor, on top of which is the issuance of the golden license and the provision of 32 companies or more to increase the contribution of the private sector.

The economist adds, “The biggest challenge facing the Egyptian economy during the coming period is to provide dollars for importing industry and production requirements to increase the value of the gross domestic product.”

Egypt expects spending of 2.99 trillion Egyptian pounds, and revenues of 2.14 trillion pounds, in the new fiscal year.

It is also expected that the total deficit will reach 824.4 billion pounds, or 6.96 percent of the GDP.

The budget, approved by Parliament, projects real GDP growth of 4.1 percent and an average inflation rate of 16 percent.

The budget also estimates that the average interest on government debt instruments will reach 18.5 percent.

In his interview with Sky News Arabia, Abu Zeid points out the improvement in dollar sources for the Egyptian economy, especially from the revenues of the Suez Canal, the volume of Egyptian exports and tourism revenues.

Suez Canal revenues amounted to $9.4 billion in the fiscal year 2022-2023, compared to seven billion in the previous fiscal year, according to official data.

And the director of the Egypt Center for Economic Studies indicates, at the same time, among the positive indicators, that the increase in the volume of the gross domestic product, to more than 9 trillion pounds, reflects an indication of the extent of flexibility and strength of the Egyptian economy, which contributes to the decline in the ratio of public debt to GDP. .

He stresses that the current inflation rates will continue to put pressure on the new year’s budget, especially with regard to the import of strategic commodities, especially wheat, in light of the continuation of the war in Ukraine, which threatens the instability of prices of all types of grain and energy.

The Egyptian budget for the new fiscal year showed that the government will allocate EGP 127.7 billion ($4.14 billion) to the food subsidy program.

The government estimated Egypt’s need for 8.25 million tons of wheat in the next fiscal year, and the budget was based on an oil price of $80 per barrel of Brent crude.

Egyptian Pound

With regard to one of the most prominent and important files, which is related to the pressures facing the Egyptian currency, financial market expert, financial analyst Mustafa Shafie, says in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that the main crisis facing the Egyptian economy in the new fiscal year is represented in Foreign currency shortage, explaining that it will be necessary to inject foreign exchange into the economy in various ways to increase reserves before moving the currency rate.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had hinted that it is unlikely to devalue the currency again soon, in his statements during a youth conference, and said that such a step would harm national security and citizens.

Goldman Sachs estimated, in a report in mid-June, that the Central Bank of Egypt would need about $5 billion to achieve the declared goal since the end of last summer of reaching a flexible exchange rate for the local currency.

Estimates issued by a number of financial institutions differ about the expected performance of the Egyptian pound in the short term, at a time when the highest estimates indicate a decline at around 35 pounds per dollar (according to the Swiss Credit Suisse Bank), and the lowest estimates are when it is fixed at 30 pounds in the second quarter of the year ( According to JPMorgan estimates).

While analysts expect a gradual recovery with reaping the benefits of current economic policies and related government initiatives.

Theses programme

While Egypt relies on the offering program for selling a group of state-owned assets to provide foreign currency, Goldman Sachs suggested that the pace of selling assets would be relatively “slow”, given the structural impediments, most notably the low valuation of assets, in light of the current market conditions.

Shafie believes that government debt instruments are no longer a solution, in light of the negative impact of hot money, and with the policy of monetary tightening globally in recent periods.

Fitch Ratings lowered Egypt’s rating by one notch from “B+” to “B”, while adjusting the outlook to negative.

In a statement, the agency spoke about the difficulties of external financing in light of the country’s financing needs, and the tightening of external financing conditions. However, the Egyptian Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohamed Maait, affirmed his country’s ability to “get out of the current crisis”, with the support of the current indicators at the international level, which are linked to low inflation rates as well as the decline in food commodity prices.

In late April, the credit rating agency, Standard & Poor’s, announced that it had reconsidered its estimates of the degree of Egyptian debt prospects from “stable” to “negative” due to the “large needs for external financing” that it expects regarding public finances.

At the same time, the financial market expert points out the difficulties that may face the implementation of the budget targets, saying: “The announced estimated budget raises many questions about the future of the Egyptian economy in the short term … and in light of the deficit reaching 824 billion pounds, while the target inflation level is It is only 16 percent difficult to reach in light of the instability of foreign funding sources.

The International Monetary Fund recently announced that it is waiting for the Egyptian government to implement more of the wide-ranging reforms it pledged, before conducting a periodic review of the $3 billion bailout program that the fund provided to the country at the end of last year.

Highlight files

In the same context, the economist, Mona Mustafa, summarized in statements to “Economy Sky News Arabia” the most prominent ongoing challenges in the new fiscal year, as follows:

Reducing the gap between exchange rates in the official and parallel market will be the biggest task facing the Egyptian economy in the new fiscal year.

High inflation rates, as a result of the continued rise in commodity prices for which demand cannot be reduced.

Maintaining the stability of the current economic situation without exacerbating the ongoing crises will be one of the biggest challenges facing financial policy makers in the coming period.

Achieving positive growth rates will be threatened in light of the stability of sources of income in foreign currency, other than the revenues of the Suez Canal and the remittances of Egyptians abroad, although the latter has recently begun to decline.

The challenge of the success of increasing the participation of the private sector in total investments in accordance with the programs announced by the government.

Central Bank of Egypt data showed that the annual core inflation rate in Egypt rose to 40.3 percent in May from 38.6 percent in April.

The data also showed that the basic consumer price index, prepared by the Central Bank of Egypt, recorded a monthly rate of 2.9 percent in May 2023, compared to a monthly rate of 1.6 percent in the same month of the previous year, and a monthly rate of 1.7 percent in April 2023.