Francesco Facchinetti indulged in a harsh outburst via social media and many of his fans wonder who he’s mad at. “Opportunism, indifference, greed and selfishness are the order of the day. Anyone who has not respected their word has found themselves in front of me with a person who is not afraid to reset everything”, wrote the producer in his stories, probably referring to some of the people close to him, and again: “In this world of half socks, on the other hand, I realize every day how much this value no longer exists today. I have never been afraid to erase, draw a line over those who have not respected what for me is the sacred principle of the given word”.

“I don’t care how powerful, big, rich, famous you are – continues the DJ -. If you tell me one thing and then you do another for me you are a closed chapter. Thinking like this, I surrounded myself only with real and sincere people, ready to enter the fire for me and I for them. Life is one. Choose well the people you want by your side. At the cost of losing something”.

It is not clear who the outburst is aimed at. Whether he foresees a recipient or not, only Francesco Facchinetti knows who then concludes as follows: “While the world judges, points the finger and runs away, I reach out and try to help those in need. It doesn’t matter if you’re a millionaire or a criminal: everyone needs a hand and if they show that they want to be helped, I’ll be there. Being friends is not only worthwhile when it’s convenient, but above all when your friend is in bad shape and needs you “.

Many are wondering if further details will emerge on the matter and if the producer will decide to speak openly about the person to whom he would have directed his outburst via social media. At the moment, no more is known about the matter and Wilma Helena Faissol’s husband was careful not to reveal further details to the fans.