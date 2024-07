Argentine embassy building in Caracas, where six Venezuelan opposition figures are taking refuge | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The six opponents of Nicolás Maduro’s regime who have been taking refuge in the Argentine Embassy in Caracas since March reported on Monday (29) that security forces of the Chavista dictatorship are threatening to enter the diplomatic representation to arrest them.

One of the videos shared by them on social media shows police cars patrolling the embassy, ​​located in the Las Mercedes neighborhood. According to information from the newspaper Clarín, supporters of the Venezuelan opposition went to the building to prevent the arrests.

“Urgent! At this moment DAET officials [Diretoria de Ações Estratégicas e Táticas da Polícia Nacional Bolivariana] They intend to take over the residence of the Argentine Embassy in Caracas where the six asylum seekers from the campaign of María Corina Machado and Edmundo González are staying,” wrote one of the refugees, Pedro Urruchurtu, on his X account.

The Venezuelan dictatorship has been denying safe conduct for the six opposition members who have taken refuge in the embassy to leave the country.

In addition to Urruchurtu, Magalli Meda, Humberto Villalobos, Claudia Macero, Fernando Martínez Motolla and Omar González, who reportedly arrived at the embassy separately in March to avoid being arrested, are also taking refuge in the diplomatic headquarters.

The tense situation comes at a time when the opposition and foreign governments, including that of Argentine President Javier Milei, are questioning Sunday’s (28) presidential election, in which Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE) proclaimed Maduro’s victory.

Due to requests for the release of the voting records, the Chavista dictatorship ordered the expulsion of diplomats from Argentina and six other countries from Venezuela this Monday.