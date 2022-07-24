opponents of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) heard by Power 360 classified the speech given by the President of the Republic this Sunday (24.Jul.2022) as a coup.

Bolsonaro spoke at the PL convention in Rio de Janeiro, which confirmed him as a candidate for reelection.

Among other speeches, the president called his supporters to a new demonstration on September 7. An act commanded by Bolsonaro on this occasion last year was the peak of political tension in 2021.

In this Sunday’s speech, he also referred to STF (Supreme Federal Court) ministers as “black cape deaf”. Bolsonaro’s main enemies in the Court are Alexandre de Moraes, Luís Roberto Barroso and Edson Fachin.

“Offended the people and the deaf”said the PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann. “And he said nothing about the life of the people”she declared.

“The country is going through difficulties and he wants to hold on to the president’s chair by making threats. Institutions, especially the Supreme Court, must respond harshly to this stance”declared the PT president.

“It will be the last 7th of September that he will be in the condition of the worst president in the history of the Republic”, said the PT leader in the Chamber, Reginaldo Lopes (MG). Next time, he said, the president will be Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN).

“What Bolsonaro did today at Maracananzinho, once again, was a coup speech”said Guilherme Boulos (Psol).

“He says that because he knows he’s going to be arrested. Bolsonaro is in despair mode”, declared Boulos. According to him, this should be the tonic of the president until the election.

“His fear is not just about losing the election. It is after losing the election, no longer being able to maintain 100-year secrecy, to appoint the Attorney General of the Republic, PF delegate in Rio de Janeiro”said Boulos.

Criticism came not only from the left.

“Once again, Bolsonaro inflates his militancy with a coupist speech”, said the deputy. Kim Kataguiri (União-SP).

“The risk of institutional rupture is not being taken seriously by Congress, the Judiciary and the Public Ministry. I hope that when it sinks in, it’s not too late.”he declared.

The campaign period officially begins on August 16. The 1st round of the election is on October 2.

the last search PowerDate, released on July 20, 2022, shows Lula in the lead with 43% of voting intentions for the 1st round. Bolsonaro, has 37%. The simulation of the 2nd round points Lula with 51% and Bolsonaro parked with 38%.