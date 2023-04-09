Opponents of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) attempted to seize the cathedral in Kamenetz-Podolsky, Khmelnitsky region. On Sunday, April 9, it was reported on website information and educational department of the UOC.

“An attempt is being made to capture the Cathedral of St. Alexander Nevsky in Kamenetz-Podolsky. <...> The police do not respond to calls,” the message says.

It is clarified that opponents of the UOC have been calling since the evening to come to the cathedral to storm and spread false information about the church. The believers, who defend the temple, are trying to hand over subpoenas. In the meantime, services continue inside the cathedral.

Supporters of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) have been seizing churches in different regions of Ukraine for several months now.

So, the day before, they seized St. Michael’s Cathedral in Shepetovka, Khmelnytsky region, after the regional council banned the work of the UOC in the region. On the same day, supporters of the OCU tried to seize the UOC church in the village of Lipovets near Kiev.

On April 5, supporters of the OCU seized the Church of St. George the Victorious in Lviv during a service.

In 2022, the Ukrainian authorities stepped up their actions against the UOC. They searched the homes of bishops and priests, churches and monasteries, including the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, in order to find traces of “anti-Ukrainian activities.” In December 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) opened 50 criminal cases against priests of the UOC.