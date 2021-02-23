Opponents of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline have begun to express concern over the hesitation of US President Joe Biden over the project. This is stated in the publication on the portal Axios on Tuesday, February 23rd.

As noted, the countries of Central and Eastern Europe are worried due to the fact that Biden, in their opinion, is not ready to take decisive measures against Nord Stream 2.

This is attributed to the fact that the American leader does not want to confront German Chancellor Angela Merkel and cause “serious damage” to Germany.

At the same time, a Axios source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev was “a little concerned” that Biden during the Munich Security Conference did not announce his intention to use any tools to stop Nord Stream 2.

Thus, the Ukrainian side believes that “it is not too late to take decisive action.”

According to the authors of the publication, the completion of the project will be “a huge geopolitical victory for Russia.”

Earlier, on February 22, the United States added the ship Fortuna and the owner company KBT-Rus to another sanctions list, which is involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2.

In January 2021, the US Treasury announced the expansion of sanctions against Russia under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA): the Russian ship Fortuna and its owner fell under the sanctions.

On the eve of the Nord Stream 2 operator, Nord Stream 2, asked Germany for immediate permission to build a gas pipeline in the coastal waters of Germany. By filing an application, Nord Stream 2 AG responded to a complaint about the continuation of the pipeline construction in the waters of the Federal Republic of Germany from German environmental organizations. According to environmentalists, the regulator did not take into account the arguments on climate and environmental protection.

At the same time, Bloomberg reported on February 19 that the United States does not plan to include German companies involved in work on Nord Stream 2 in the sanctions lists. It was clarified that the sanctions will affect only a small number of companies that are closely related to Russia. It was noted that such a decision could be made due to the desire of the United States to slow down the construction process without quarreling with the European Union.

The State Department announced that it would impose sanctions without warning against those who violate US regulations. The administration of US President Joe Biden did not change Donald Trump’s approach to the construction of Nord Stream 2. The White House called the project a “bad deal” for Europe.

Germany and the USA are negotiating a project. As noted by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, the FRG authorities are aimed at creating conditions for completing the construction of Nord Stream 2.

Nord Stream 2 is being built along the bottom of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany with the aim of direct gas supplies to the EU, whose states mainly support the project and take part in its implementation. The gas pipeline is opposed by the United States offering its gas to Europe, Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic countries.