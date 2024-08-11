Home World

At Ballermann, critics of mass tourism are still demonstrating peacefully, but some graffiti sprayers on Mallorca are striking a different tone: nasty slogans, clearly aimed at Germans.

Palma – Locals in Mallorca have once again demonstrated against mass tourism. Around a hundred people symbolically occupied the beach at Ballermann, which is particularly popular with Germans.

“It’s about drawing attention to the fact that Mallorca is simply too crowded these days,” protester Reyes told the Mallorca magazine. Her colleague Eric added: “We must finally put a limit on mass tourism on the island.” The demonstrators first gathered on the beach and then ran into the sea, where they unfurled a banner that read “Let’s occupy our beaches.”

Vacationer Marco from Berlin took the action calmly. He understood it, even if a “tourist go home” sign had irritated him, the “Mallorca Zeitung” quoted him as saying. “I haven’t done anything to anyone. I like coming to Mallorca, and the Mallorcans are welcome to come to us in Germany,” he said. Another German vacationer turned up his music – German pop music. “A bit of a counter-demonstration,” he said.

This is already the third such action this year on the favorite holiday island of many Germans: several tens of thousands of people took part in two peaceful demonstrations in Palma in May and June against the excesses of tourism.

Protests also took place in other tourist centers in Spain. Critics complained primarily about the high cost of living and the lack of affordable housing as a result of the mass influx of vacationers.

Protests so far peaceful – but now also nasty graffiti

The demonstrations have so far all been peaceful. In the worst cases, and more as a joke, demonstrators in Barcelona sprayed tourists or locals they thought were tourists with water pistols. In Mallorca, some holidaymakers even supported the demonstrators and expressed their solidarity with them.

But now, slogans have appeared on walls in the holiday paradise that are hard to digest. One in Manacor reads “Kill A Tourist”, another in several places in Palma reads “Tourismus macht frei” (Tourism makes you free), apparently an allusion to the cynical Nazi slogan “Arbeit macht frei” (Work makes you free) above the entrance gates to concentration camps, as the “Mallorca Zeitung” reported.

Tourism associations on the island are playing it down, albeit with some nervousness. “It is a tiny minority that is shouting very loudly,” the newspaper quoted a spokeswoman for the hoteliers’ association FEHM as saying.

Opponents of mass tourism are not in favor of such graffiti, but they welcome its effect, which is to unsettle tourists. “That is exactly what we want to achieve,” Pere Joan Femenia, one of the spokespersons for the “Less Tourism, More Life” movement, told the newspaper. “It is clear that some people do not like it, but if we want to achieve something, we obviously have to find clearer words,” added Femenia.

The comedian Tom Gerhardt told the “Spiegel”: “Let’s imagine that the citizens of the tourist hotspot Rothenburg ob der Tauber took to the streets against Americans or Japanese. That would be a case for Interior Minister Faeser, and there would be a counter demonstration for more diversity.” Gerhardt has shaped the image of the island to this day with the film “Ballermann 6”.

Tourism is vital for Mallorca

In addition to the protests, another development is causing concern for the tourism industry on Mallorca. By the end of June, around 500,000 more visitors came to the Balearic Islands, whose main island is Mallorca, than in the same period in the record year of 2023. But money is no longer as easy to come by, wrote the “Mallorca Magazine”. The savings from the time of the corona pandemic were spent in the last super year, and higher flight and hotel prices are putting a strain on vacation budgets. Taxis, car rental companies, restaurants, shops and tour operators are suffering as a result, wrote the newspaper. These industries had spoken of 15 to 20 percent less sales.

Almost 1.2 million people live on the Balearic Islands. According to figures from the Spanish statistics agency INE, last year they were visited by 18 million holidaymakers, of whom 4.6 million were from Germany and 3.4 million from Great Britain. Tourism is vital for Mallorca: the industry accounts for 45 percent of the island’s economic output. dpa