Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti introduces the new Minister of Health, Óscar Ugarte. Presidency of Peru / EFE

Opponents of the former president of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, have forced the resignation of the Minister of Health, Pilar Mazzetti, due to the controversy unleashed around the alleged vaccination of the Vizcarra. The congressmen, who in November caused the ex-president to leave, alleged that Mazzetti knew that Vizcarra had unduly benefited from having been immunized with a vaccine candidate from the Chinese company Sinopharm, which in those days began a phase three clinical trial in Lime. According to those close to him, Mazzetti preferred to avoid censorship and political wear and tear for the transitional government of Francisco Sagasti. This Saturday she was replaced by Oscar Ugarte, former Minister of Health of the second Government of Alan García.

Sagasti referred to the resignation this Saturday. “It was the last straw,” he said in a radio interview. “We have seen how unfair the treatment that has been given has been [a Mazetti] in Congress, mistreatment with outrageous screams. He was subjected to a really outrageous interrogation, with insults, with raising issues without evidence, “added the transitional president. The motion of censure prepared by a parliamentary bench stated that she knew that Vizcarra and his wife were vaccinated “irregularly” at the Government Palace. Peru faces complicated months due to the pandemic. Since January, the country suffers a deficit of 110 tons of oxygen per day and an average of 200 deaths every 24 hours, in addition to a defective health system. The departure of the minister raises the uncertainty about the government’s ability to handle the pandemic.

The behavior of the parliamentary majority against Vizcarra and the Sagasti government is part of an eventful electoral campaign. The South American country will hold general elections on April 11. Some candidates have carried out proselytizing activities without respecting the biosecurity measures required by the pandemic, and several are still waiting for the National Elections Jury to report whether they remain in the race.

The political group to which Sagasti belongs, the Morado Party, has Julio Guzmán as its presidential candidate, who was infected with covid-19 in January, as well as the candidate for the first vice presidency. The congressmen of that political formation were not among the 104 who at the beginning of November voted for the “vacancy due to permanent moral incapacity” of Vizcarra, whom the Prosecutor’s Office investigates for the alleged receipt of bribes from three construction companies when he was regional governor of Moquegua in 2014.

Since Vizcarra was removed from the presidency, in Congress there is a greater division between the so-called vacancies and the no vacancies. Of the former, politicians from the Podemos Peru, Fuerza Popular (Fujimori) and Alianza para el Progreso formations are being investigated for money laundering or corruption. Retired military officer Daniel Urresti is the presidential candidate of Podemos Peru and faces an oral trial for the murder of a journalist in 1989. In addition, the groups of those parties used Congress to manage their own interests in illegal mining or to reopen universities that the Ministry of Education closed for defrauding students.

Congressman Manuel Merino, who until November was president of Congress and took office as interim head of state for six days after Vizcarra’s departure, demanded on Thursday that Minister Mazzetti respond on her responsibility for the irregular vaccination of Vizcarra. Mazzetti assured Congress on Thursday that he did not know what happened to the former president. “If Mr. Martín Vizcarra has received a vaccine or placebo, he should have been in the clinical trial and generally people who have decision-making capacity in a clinical trial are not chosen. For example, someone like the president of the republic must refrain from participating. That is clear at the international level ”, he affirmed.

The facts surrounding the vaccination of Vizcarra and his wife have not yet been fully established. The chief investigator of the clinical trial, German Málaga, told Radio programs that the then president called him in the days of the beginning of the clinical trial of the potential vaccine. “It was the president,” he told a journalist from the station, as if to explain why he did not stop himself from inoculating it. However, he did not specify whether he respected the protocol, that is, leaving it to chance whether they administered the vaccine or the placebo.

The newspaper Peru.21 reported that Malaga went to the headquarters of the presidency with a nurse to administer the vaccine –not placebo– and that there is no record of the former president’s participation as a volunteer in the phase 3 trial. However, Vizcarra, in press conferences held out of the capital on Thursday and Friday, he assured that he was a volunteer. The current candidate for Congress for We Are Peru has carried out since December several campaign activities, such as visits to markets, without wearing a mask and embracing the voters who approach him.