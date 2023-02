How did you feel about the content of this article?

Dictator Alexander Lukashenko, meeting with Putin in Russia last week | Photo: EFE/EPA/VLADIMIR ASTAPKOVICH/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Opponents of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko reported over the weekend that they destroyed a Russian military surveillance aircraft in a drone strike near the Belarusian capital Minsk.

Aliaksandr Azarov, leader of the Belarusian opposition organization BYPOL, reported on Telegram and Polish news website Belsat that the attack hit a Beriev A-50 aircraft. The Belarus regime and Russia have not confirmed the information.

BYPOL is considered a terrorist organization by the Minsk regime, which has given the name of extremist to Belsat. The site frequently publishes content against the Belarusian dictatorship.

Azarov told Reuters on Monday (27) that the group plans to take more actions. “We work, continuing our battle against the Russian occupiers on the territory of Belarus and against the criminal regime of Lukashenko, who illegally seized power,” he said.

Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, had the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the repression of internal protests in 2020, when oppositionists denounced fraud in the Belarusian presidential election.

Belarus ceded its territory for Russia to invade Ukraine in the war that broke out in February last year. While that aid has prompted the West to extend several sanctions aimed at Moscow, Minsk has yet to enter directly into the conflict.