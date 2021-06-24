The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, stated on this Wednesday (23.Jun.2021) that the opponents arrested are criminals who have threatened the country’s security by trying to carry out a coup d’état. In the last month, Nicaragua has arrested at least 20 people against the government.

According to the newspaper la press, among those arrested are 5 pre-candidates for the presidency: Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga, Juan Sebastián Chamorro García and Miguel Mora. Opposition leaders were also arrested.

Nicaragua’s presidential elections are scheduled for November 7, 2021. Ortega, who has been in charge of the country since 2007, is expected to be one of the candidates.

In an official ceremony broadcast on television, Ortega declared that the detainees are not politicians, but “agents of the yankee empire” who conspire to overthrow the government.

“This is what we are following, this is what is being investigated and this is what will be punished in due course.“, he spoke.

“That they [os presos] don’t come with the story that you are candidates, there is no candidate registered here, it’s not time for there to be a candidate yet.”

The arrests were made under the Law for the Defense of People’s Rights to Independence, Sovereignty and Self-Determination for Peace. Approved in December, it serves to punish foreign intervention.

The detainees were accused of practicing “acts that undermine independence, sovereignty and self-determination“, Besides “incite foreign interference in internal affairs”.

Ortega has been accused by the international community of ruling Nicaragua in an authoritarian manner — particularly after the 2018 crackdown on anti-government demonstrations. According to human rights organizations, more than 300 people have been killed and thousands have since gone into exile.

The government at the time said the demonstrations were a US-sponsored coup attempt.

Since protests against the Executive broke out, Ortega has already ordered close newspapers and expelled NGOs and humanitarian teams.

The IACHR (Inter-American Commission on Human Rights) asked the international community to demand that Nicaragua end the persecution and imprisonment of dissident voices in the country.

In a meeting with the permanent council of the OAS (Organization of American States) this Wednesday (June 23), the president of the IACHR, Antonia Urrejola, said that the commission is concerned with “the serious escalation of repression in Nicaragua” and with the “intensified criminal prosecution of recognized opposition leaders, human rights defenders and independent press”.

In his speech (whole, in Spanish – 141 KB), Antonia said that, according to information received by the IACHR, “some of the arrests would have occurred with the disproportionate use of force by agents” of the country’s police.

“In most cases, houses were searched without a court order.”, he stated.

“The IACHR also warns that the State would not be guaranteeing people that sued the right to an adequate legal defense, restricting access to lawyers and legal representatives (…). Most would be held incommunicado,” Antonia said.

According to her, the IACHR was informed about “the holding of ‘secret’ hearings, without legal representation, held in facilities other than the courts”.

“This lack of minimum judicial guarantees reflects arbitrariness of the Nicaraguan government, in a system without checks and balances, characterized by the lack of judicial independence, as well as the lack of independence between the Legislative and the Executive powers.”

