Three opponents of the largest coalition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD)denounced this Tuesday “obstacles” in the system of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela for the mass accreditation of witnesses who will monitor the vote in the presidential elections next Sunday.

Through a video shared on X, the former deputy Delsa Solorzano He said that the CNE has implemented “different mechanisms” in the automated system to slow down the accreditation of 100% of witnesses.

“We have not been able to make progress in the mass accreditation of witnesses due to a system that, it seems, is designed to slow down the process,” said Solórzano in the company of anti-Chavez supporters Juan Carlos Caldera, leader of the Primero Justicia party, and Perkins Rocha, campaign advisor for the PUD.

Solórzano explained that “accrediting the witnesses of the PUD one by one, given the enormous volume, “is practically impossible”which is why he asked the CNE to “resolve the technical problem.”

Without witnesses there is, in short, no transparent electoral process.

Caldera, for his part, denounced that there are “witnesses that have already been uploaded and approved,” but when the system is checked, it says that “that witness does not exist.”

“Our call (…) is for this situation surrounding the witness accreditation system to be rectified immediately,” Caldera said.

Along the same lines, Rocha asked the electoral body to resolve the problem “urgently”, since “the witnesses are the technical eyes, the qualified eyes that citizens have.”

“These obstacles (…) of electoral engineering cannot, at this time, be tolerated and are not typical of what has been said (…) it is the best electoral system in the world. We believe that it is an inconvenience that must be urgently resolved for everyone. (…) Without witnesses there is, ultimately, no transparent electoral procedure,” said the PUD advisor.

The opposition reported that they have notified the CNE in writing about the problem of accreditation of witnesses, but have not received a response.

“We began sending communications to the CNE last Thursday. At this time on Tuesday, all communications (…) are still in the box office waiting (…) for the received stamp, because they indicate in their correspondence that they are not authorized to receive our communications,” said Solórzano.

Rocha asked that the problem “be resolved today,” since there are five days left until the presidential elections, in which 10 candidates will participate, including the standard-bearer of the PUD, Edmundo González Urrutia, who leads the traditional polls, and the president Nicolas Madurowho is seeking re-election.

