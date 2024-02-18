Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/18/2024 – 13:06

Leaders of the opposition to the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva are criticizing the president this Sunday because of a statement in which the PT member compares the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip with the Holocaust. Support for Israel has become recurrent in right-wing groups in Brazil in recent years, while Lula and the left's sympathy for the Palestinian cause goes back decades.

“President Lula, comparing the Holocaust to Israel’s military reaction to the terrorist attacks it suffered is shameful. The Holocaust IS incomparable and can never be naturalized. On behalf of Brazilians, we apologize to the world and to all Jews”, wrote the president of the PP and minority leader in the Senate, Ciro Nogueira (PI), on his profile on X, the new name on Twitter.

“Features of senility, deliberate evil, historical ignorance and misunderstanding from the point of view of ethics, morals and geopolitical perspective. Brazil returned. Padrão PT”, wrote the leader of the opposition in the Senate, Rogério Marinho (PL-RN), on the same social network.

Earlier, in an interview with journalists in Ethiopia, Lula criticized the withdrawal of funding from the agency for Palestinian refugees by rich countries. She then classified Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip as genocide and mentioned the extermination of Jews by Adolf Hitler.

“When I see the rich world announce that it is stopping contributing to the humanitarian issue for the Palestinians, I wonder how big the political consciousness of these people is and how big the supportive heart is of these people who are not seeing that in the Gaza Strip there is no a war is happening, but it is a genocide”, declared the Brazilian president.

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip and with the Palestinian people has not existed at any other historical moment. In fact, it existed. When Hitler decided to kill the Jews”, declared Lula.

The comparison with the policy of extermination of Jews led by Hitler is strong because Israel is a State that was founded by Jews with the support of the powers that defeated Nazi Germany, fascist Italy and imperialist Japan in the Second World War. The territory was previously inhabited by Palestinians.

Lula is a staunch critic of Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip. The current cycle of hostilities escalated at the end of last year, after Hamas carried out a series of attacks on Israeli territory. The PT member has already said publicly that he considers the Israeli reaction to be disproportionate.