Opponent María Corina Machado, who is also a candidate for president of Venezuela (although she is disqualified by the Chavista regime), denounced this Wednesday (20) that her campaign team is suffering “brutal repression” by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro .

Through her official account on X (formerly Twitter), Corina expressed her outrage at the arrest of Henry Alviarez and Dignora Hernández, both members of her campaign and her political party, Vamos Venezuela.

Furthermore, she confirmed that the regime had issued arrest orders against other members of its campaign, including the head of the national command, Magalli Meda.

“The Maduro regime unleashed a brutal repression against my campaign teams. They arrested Henry Alviarez […] and Dignora Hernandez […]. Furthermore, they issued arrest orders against several other members of the national command, including my Campaign Chief, Magalli Meda,” wrote Corina.

“These cowardly actions aim to close Venezuela’s path towards change and freedom in peace and democracy. Venezuelans, I ask you for strength and courage in these difficult times. Today, more than ever, we need to be united and firm to continue moving towards our goals,” he concluded.

Corina's accusation comes moments after Venezuela's attorney general, Tarek William Saab, linked to Maduro, announced the arrest of Alviarez and Hernández on charges that they were involved in the “conspiracy plan” against the Venezuelan regime.

The new arrests appear to be part of a new wave of persecution by Maduro against opponents, months before the presidential elections which are scheduled to take place on July 28, the same date on which the late dictator Hugo Chávez celebrates his birthday.

Earlier, Marta Valiñas, head of the UN Independent Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela, corroborated this view, classifying the arrests as a “new wave of repression by Venezuelan authorities against political opponents.”

Since January, around 12 political opponents have been arrested in Venezuela, including regional coordinators of Corina Machado's campaign, such as Luis Camacaro, Juan Freites and Guillermo López, as well as Emill Brandt Ulloa and Joe Villamizar.