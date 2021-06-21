Video Two substitutions for the last group match against North Macedonia: ‘There can be much better in the game’

June 20

Frank de Boer will enter the third group match of the Orange against North Macedonia with almost his entire base team tomorrow evening (6 p.m.) in Amsterdam. The national coach only brings two new players into the game, which is only about statistics. ,,But you will see who they are tomorrow”, said De Boer. “Otherwise the rest period will be very long. We have plenty of time until the next game.”