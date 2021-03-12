Swedish biathlete Sebastian Samuelsson, who opposes the participation of Russian athletes in international competitions, spoke about the temporary suspension of the Latvian Andrei Rastorguev. His words are quoted by Aftonbladet.

Samuelsson took pity on his opponent, who was suspected of taking illegal drugs. “Rastorguev is one of the nicest guys in the World Cup, so if he’s involved in doping it’s sad. His career is potentially ruined, and this is very sad, ”said the athlete.

Earlier on March 12, Rastorguev in Facebook appealed to the fans in connection with his suspension. He said that the decision of the International Biathlon Union did not come as a surprise. At the same time, the Latvian stressed that he had never taken prohibited substances and was in favor of fair sports.

Samuelsson is known for his harsh remarks about Russian athletes. In particular, he was opposed to the return of biathlete Alexander Loginov to sports after being suspended from November 2014 to November 2016 for the use of banned erythropoietin. The Swede called the victories of the Russian a shame.