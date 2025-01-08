Opponent Edmundo González denounces the “forced disappearance” of his son-in-law in Venezuela

The opponent of the Government of Nicolás Maduro Edmundo González has denounced the “forced disappearance” and “kidnapping” of his son-in-law Rafael Tudares when he was on his way to take his children to school in Caracas. The Venezuelan has spoken of “hooded men” who took him and at this time they still keep his whereabouts unknown.

Edmundo González Urrutia is currently on a tour of different American countries that will continue until January 10, when he plans to go to Venezuela despite the arrest warrant issued against him by Maduro. Precisely that date is when Nicolás Maduro must take office after the elections on July 28.

The daughter of the Venezuelan opponent, Mariana González, published a text in which she denounced the “kidnapping” of her husband by men “dressed in black,” who took him away in a gold-colored van, according to her story. “My son-in-law has not appeared, this is a forced disappearance,” the politician insisted on X. “For all the kidnapped, the missing, the tortured, this fight is also for you,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Mariana González has defended her partner’s innocence, ensuring that Rafael Tudares “has not committed any crime.”

For now, it is unknown if there is a connection between the disappearance and the security forces and bodies of the Venezuelan State, although María Corina Machado’s party, the opposition Vente Venezuela, has denounced this Wednesday the arrest of six political activists, five of them in the state of Trujillo and one in Bolívar.

The national coordinator of the VV Human Rights Committee, Orlando Moreno, told EFE that, as of 10:00 p.m. local time (2:00 GMT on Wednesday), they had confirmed the arrest of Darío Durán, Marianela Ojeda, Eduardo Briceño, Francisco Graterol.