“President Petro had been disqualified and by a decision of the Inter-American System he could be president, I also have a measure from the IACHR.” This is how Henrique Capriles responds when asked about the political disqualification that weighs against him until the year 2032.

The opponent announced on Friday that he would participate in the opposition primaries to be held on October 22. In this process, the opponent of Chavismo will be chosen for the 2024 presidential elections.

For Capriles, waiting for his disqualification to be lifted is not an option and he is convinced that, in addition to winning the primaries, he will be the new president of Venezuela.

As he said, now there is more discontent than in the two opportunities in which he ran as a candidate (2012 and 2013). First against Hugo Chávez and then against Nicolás Maduro.

In the latter, the margin of difference was minimal. Maduro obtained 50.61 percent of the vote and Capriles 49.12 percent.

We avoided a civil war in 2013

“We avoided a civil war in 2013,” said the opponent at a press conference on Monday, referring to the fact that at that time he did not call for street protests.

He stressed that in the face of the climate of violence that was being experienced, he never agreed with the so-called “exit”, a movement of opponents led by Leopoldo López in which they called to the streets and at least 40 Venezuelans died. “Are you going to put your children?” He narrowed down, referring to calls for violence.

Capriles believes that if Petro could be president despite his disqualification, he can be too, but he believes that for the moment it is better to work on the campaign to reach the primaries.

Chavismo will sponsor abstention

For Capriles, one of Chavismo’s strategies will be to promote the abstention and division of opposition factors, according to him, as happened in the 2021 regional elections, and which resulted in the loss of states such as Táchira, now in the hands of the officialdom.

“This is not going to be easy (the election) Maduro is committed to generating abstention and division,” insists Capriles, a member of the First Justice Party.

He also took the opportunity to indirectly point out that opponents who sell a different reality to Venezuelans, such as María Corina Machado’s proposal to privatize Petróleos de Venezuela.

“The PDVSA thing must be consulted with the people,” insists the candidate, who assured that what is related to the state company is within the Constitution and that not all private companies work properly.

“I believe in negotiation, I believe that this country needs an agreement. Now that I am going to get back into the bowels of this country, I know that the reality is going to be much harsher,” Capriles said.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS