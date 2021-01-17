He comes home at all costs. Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny is due to return to Moscow on Sunday January 17, after several months of convalescence in Germany where he was recovering from suspected poisoning. Since President Vladimir Putin’s worst enemy announced his intention to return on Wednesday, the Russian Prison Service (FSIN) has warned him and assured him that they will be “obliged” to arrest him for having violated the conditions of a suspended prison sentence he received in 2014.

Alexeï Navalny, 44, swept aside these maneuvers aimed according to him to “scare him” and on the contrary called on his supporters to come and meet him at the Moscow airport of Vnoukovo, where his plane should land at 7.20 pm (5.20 pm French time). On the eve of his departure, the opponent thanked the doctors, the police and the German politicians whom he met during the five months he spent in the country. “Thank you friends!”, he wrote on Instagram.

The Russian opposition leader suddenly fell into a coma in August, as he returned from an election tour in Siberia. First hospitalized in Omsk, a large city in the region, he was finally evacuated to a Berlin hospital under pressure from his relatives. Three European laboratories have since concluded that the opponent was poisoned by a Novichok-type nerve agent, developed in Soviet times for military purposes. A conclusion confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) despite Moscow’s denials.

The opponent accuses the Russian special services (FSB) of having attempted to assassinate him on the direct order of Vladimir Putin. Depending on the version, the Russian authorities have they questioned the Western secret services, or the lifestyle of Alexeï Navalny. So far, Moscow has refused to open an investigation to find out what happened to Alexei Navalny, arguing in particular about Germany’s refusal to transmit its data to Russia.

On Saturday, however, Berlin announced that it had transmitted to Moscow elements of its judicial investigation, in particular “reports” of interrogations of Alexeï Navalny and “blood and tissue samples, as well as pieces of clothing”, saying they expected Moscow to start “shed light on this crime”.