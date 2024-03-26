Manuel Rosales, 71 years old, governor of the province of Zulia, was one of the few opponents who managed to register a candidacy with the National Electoral Council (CNE), a body controlled by Chavismo that will organize the presidential election on July 28th.

In the current Venezuelan political scenario, the figure of Rosales emerges with contours of ambiguity. He has an opposition trajectory, but does not currently have the support of the main opposition figure to Chavismo in Venezuela, María Corina Machado, who was prevented by the Caracas regime from running for president.

Rosales surprised by registering for the presidential elections on July 28th at the end of the election deadline. His name was not presented to the CNE by his party, Um Novo Tempo (UNT), which is part of the Democratic United Platform (PUD), the coalition opposing Machado, but by the party outside the coalition, known as Força Comunitária (FV).

The candidacy of Rosales, who already faced dictator Hugo Chávez at the polls in 2006 and was exiled in Peru for six years due to political persecution, raises some questions among current opponents of Chavismo, who accuse the politician of having made previous pacts with the Caracas regime, which, according to his accusers, served to remove his political disqualification and allowed him to rise to the position of governor in Zulia.

According to information from the Argentine portal InfobaeRosales, who no longer has the support of María Corina, also does not have the trust of the opponent, who once again made it clear that her candidate for president is the historian Corina Yoris.

The clear distrust of María Corina contributes even more to the fact that at this moment some members of the PUD are calling into question Rosales' position as an alternative to the dictator Nicolás Maduro, who may be trying to create a façade opposition.

The last-minute candidacy, without impediments or bureaucracy, are other factors that would be fueling speculation by PUD opponents about Rosales' true intentions and alliances.

For his part, during a press conference held this Tuesday (26), Rosales stated that he launched his candidacy for the presidential elections with the aim of “filling the void” left by the PUD.

The CNE blocked the opposition platform from registering the historian Yoris, who remains out of the presidential race where Maduro, it seems, will try to stay in power.