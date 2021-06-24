The Chinese manufacturer Oppo showed this Wednesday a cell phone prototype with a roll-up screen where you work, Oppo X 2021. This device is characterized by gain considerable centimeters horizontally, unlike the rest of the Android devices on the market.

“All manufacturers were looking for ways to get bigger screens, but we have put imagination to be able with the roller mechanisms of offer almost a tablet without compromising the thickness of the product “, as stated by the Marketing Director of Oppo in Spain, Javier Palacios, at an event organized this Wednesday in Madrid.

At this event, the Chinese firm also showed a prototype of the terminal, which is under development and currently has only 50 units in the world.

Oppo X 2021 has an extendable mechanism on its OLED screen. Photo: Oppo.

The device is in the concept phase and at the moment It does not have a release date or defined characteristics, but Oppo assured that “it will be a family”, in the words of Palacios.

Oppo unveiled its terminal concept for the first time in November last year during its annual event. Inno Day 2020. Oppo X 2021 is a phone concept that stands out for its rollable OLED display, which can extend the size from 6.7 to 7.4 inches (18 centimeters).

How the roll-up screen of the Oppo X 2021 works

This concept is based on a own engine, with in a structure of ‘two plates in one’, that helps to slide the panel of the screen. This design, however, keeps the device at a slim 6.8mm thickness.

In the development of Oppo X 2021 the company implemented 122 patents in total, of which 12 of them focus on the roll-up mechanism on the phone screen.





In the case of the prototype shown in Madrid, although it still shows operating problems and screen defects Due to its state of concept, the Chinese company demonstrated the operation of the opening mechanism.

To open the device, the prototype has a Capacitive sensor on the right side, which unfolds the screen when you slide your finger up and closes it when you do this same gesture down, without using force. This mechanism is added to the area where the start button is located and to the part that surrounds it.

Although the manufacturer did not announce who was behind the OLED screen, a senior executive of the Chinese company BOE acknowledged that they were involved in the development of this unique display.

In order to create a seamless transition and “crease-free” panel, BOE claimed to have provided Oppo with the technical expertise for zoned frame stacking so that the rolled up and stretch look as natural as possible.

On the other hand, Oppo took the opportunity to reveal some of the software developments from Oppo X 2021, which has systems so that videos and images continue to play while the terminal is opened and closed, or while using some applications such as the calendar, with a transition animation that melts the content.

SL