Oppo will launch its live TV on 19 October. The company has revealed this in a teaser posted on Weibo. No information related to the size of the smart TV has been disclosed in the teaser. But a list given in a Chinese website has shown that Smart TVs can come in 55 and 65 inch sizes. Oppo Smart TV is likely to come with a pop-up camera. Which can be used for video conferencing. According to the teaser image, the Oppo Smart TV launch is taking place in China on 19 October. The image has a tagline, which reads – ‘One More Step’.

Oppo has not provided any further information about the new smart TV launch. However, a listing on the site of its online retail partner JD.com confirms that the company is preparing to launch its smart TVs in 55- and 65-inch sizes. This is what was allegedly spotted on the 3C site a few days ago. The company will address two versions of the Smart TV as Oppo Smart TV R1 55-inch and Oppo Smart TV S1 65-inch.

In addition, Oppo appears to have new wireless (TWS) earbuds in its plan to be launched on October 19, which will be called Oppo Enco X according to the JD.com listing. Oppo Watch League of Legends Limited Edition which is likely to be included in the launch of new smart TVs and wireless earbuds. The Oppo Smart TV is designed to come with a quantum dot display panel with 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It has also been said that TV will also have a top Danish audio label. Which could be none other than Bang & Olufense. Oppo recently teased its smart TV by sharing 4K footage at 120fps on Weibo. In May, Realme also introduced its Smart TV in the market.