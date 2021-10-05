OPPO devices have been gaining more and more users in recent years, but one of the aspects that still did not fully convince consumers was the policy regarding OPPO updates, which was shrouded in a veil of mystery and uncertainty and you never knew what you were getting into. From today things start to change, in fact the company has decided to communicate its update plans based on the series of smartphones.

The news is very positive for those who have decided to buy an OPPO Find X3 Pro, in fact for the top of the range of the series 4 years of updates have been announced regarding security patches and 3 major releases, or 3 updates regarding the Android version. This means that, having arrived on the market with Android 11, according to these new update policies the Find X3 Pro should receive up to Android 14thus offering good longevity.

If, on the other hand, you have opted for a Find X Neo or Lite, the Android updates will be 2 (so for Find X3 Neo, for example, it will go up to Android 13), while the 4 years of security patch updates remain valid.

OPPO updates according to the series of the smartphone

These news regarding OPPO updates are valid for all smartphones that have arrived on the market starting from 2019.

In general, this is how OPPO updates will be established based on the smartphone model: