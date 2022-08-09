OPPO unveil today the launch of its latest operating system, ColorOS 13: one of the first OEM operating systems based on Android 13. On the occasion of the Google I / O in May, OPPO announced the introduction of Android 13 Beta 1 on OPPO Find N and OPPO Find X5 Pro, among the first smartphones in the world to receive this update. Today, ColorOS 13 was designed to offer the best possible experience with the ColorOS operating system, integrating the security and privacy functions of Android 13 and offering customization functions similar to Google’s Material You.

ColorOS 13 includes a number of new cutting-edge features developed by OPPO and designed to offer not only the better experience with large displaysbut also aseamless interconnection between multiple devices and, consequently, an improvement in productivity and efficiency. The operating system will also be equipped with a new design that offers asmooth, complete Android experience And enjoyable.

OPPO will release all information about ColorOS 13 during the event official launch to be held in live streaming on YouTube And Twitter the August 18 at 13:00 CET.