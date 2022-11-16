Oppo announced on the stage of the Snapdragon Summit 2022 the collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, thanks to which the ray tracing technology has been introduced on mobile devices, optimized and based on the hardware of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. demonstrated the progress made by collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies and Google to implement Google Cloud Vertex AI NAS technology on a smartphone for the first time. The new solution will increase the energy efficiency and latency of AI processing in mobile devices. Oppo has also announced that it will use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor in its upcoming Find X flagship devices.

Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of Oppo, said: “The collaboration between Oppo and Qualcomm Technologies has reached a new stage. Together, we have conducted research in several cutting-edge technology areas that will support the development and implementation of innovative technologies on mobile devices.Thanks to Oppo’s extensive experience in the field of mobile graphics and artificial intelligence, and the powerful capabilities of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Oppo and Qualcomm Technologies have marked a breakthrough in mobile ray tracing technology and brought Google NAS to smartphones for the first time. We look forward to extending our partnership with Qualcomm Technologies to redefine the smartphone experience and deliver cutting-edge technology to millions of users around the world.”

“We are thrilled to work with Oppo to bring an optimized ray tracing experience to mobile games,” said Zaid Asghar, Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies Inc. “The collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies and Oppo in this area allows game developers to take full advantage of desktop-grade ray tracing quality to deliver the highest visual fidelity, aliasing-free shadows, reflections in curved surfaces, and great overall lighting to unlock a gaming experience on next-level mobile, in real time and with an optimal frame rate. The collaboration spans the entire rendering process and represents a significant step in advancing the mobile gaming ecosystem. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Oppo to further explore all the possibilities for mobile innovation with the premium Snapdragon platforms.”