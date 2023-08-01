Oppo ranks first in the Chinese smartphone market in the first half of 2023 and in fourth place globally in the same period, thanks also to the performances achieved by the flagship Find N2 and Find X6 series. According to Canalys data, Oppo captured a 10% share of the global smartphone market in the first half of 2023, with 51.9 million shipments, and an 18% share of the Chinese market, becoming the best-selling brand in China in the first half of the year. Oppo’s performance was fueled in part by the success of foldable smartphones, which entered a phase of rapid growth this year and continue to show significant potential. According to Counterpoint Research estimates, global shipments of foldable smartphones are expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 114% from 2019 to 2025, quadrupling between 2022 and 2025 to reach 55 million units. Chinese OEMs, including Oppo, have quickly embraced the foldable device market, helping China emerge as a global leader with 26% market share in 2022.

New data from Canalys also shows that Oppo achieved a dominant 31% share of the foldable smartphone market in China in Q1 2023, making it the leader of this growing segment. According to Counterpoint, the Find N2 Flip outperformed the competition and accounted for 15% of foldable smartphone sales in China from January to May 2023. As the first flip smartphone to introduce a larger external screen, the Find N2 Flip was built to ensure practicality and fun in everyday use, with an almost imperceptible fold, a powerful battery and an intuitively designed user interface in addition to a wide variety of industry-leading innovations. These innovations and the commercial success of Find N2 Flip have enabled the company to lead the global leaflet market, with market share increasing from 5% in Q1 2022 to 13% in Q1 2023, according to Canalys .