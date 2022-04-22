Every year April 22 is celebrated all over the world Earth Daya moment aimed at raising awareness among the population on the need to protect the planet. OPPOone of the world’s leading companies in the smart device sector, recognizes its role of responsibility towards environment protection and has always been committed to adopting a long-term approach to sustainability. From the launch of new projects to the improvement of product design and awareness-raising initiatives, OPPO uses constantly its technology and the power of its brand for promoting a greener future that is attentive to the needs of the planet.

Increase the life cycle of products and reuse electronic waste

Within the technology sector, one of the biggest threats to the environment is the volume of electronic waste that are generated: volume that, on a global level, it has grown by 21% in the last 5 years alone. An alarming fact when you take into account the fact that only 17.4% of electronic waste is recycled. To contribute to the improvement of this dramatic scenario, OPPO has decided to implement new systems aimed at making its devices more durable and giving a second life to its products. And it is precisely from this assumption that the company has decided to start the sale of refurbished devices on its proprietary OPPO Store e-commerce: an initiative that allows users to obtain the best of technology, respecting the environment and at a more advantageous price.

OPPO refurbished devices are products returned perfectly intact or Live Demo Unit: two categories of products that are OPPO certified and guarantee maximum performance, both on a technical / functional level and on an aesthetic level. All devices are in fact subjected to long and careful reconditioning processes to meet the highest quality standards and are guaranteed for 12 months.

“The sale of refurbished devices represents an important step for the company and an initiative of which we are very proud. Respect for the environment and quality guarantee are in fact two key principles on which our brand is based: pillars that, with this project, manage to merge together and give life to a virtuous process that also involves our consumers “ he claims Isabella Lazzini, Chief Marketing Officer OPPO Italy.

Always in favor of a more sustainable approach, OPPO has decided to extend from 25 April its Trade In service to a greater number of products: a particular form of trade-in that allows users to purchase a new smartphone, obtaining an amount that can reach € 750 as an evaluation of their phone.

Finally, OPPO contributes to promoting the recycling of waste electronic products also through partnerships with third-party companies and NGOs. In Europe, for example, the company is supplying financial support for local recycling systems and was also one of the first smartphone manufacturers to join theEco Rating Labeling Scheme: a program created by some of Europe’s leading mobile operators to assess the environmental performance of smartphones over their entire life cycle.

Reduce plastic waste and paper consumption and develop more sustainable products

Plastic waste is now a major concern for environmental pollution. According to data from the United Nations Environment Program, in fact, every year they are thrown into the oceans about 11 million tons of plastic waste[2]. Those that have not been disposed of properly often end up polluting the soil, water and food we consume, posing a strong danger to the health of the population.

For reduce the amount of plastic used in its packagingOPPO adopted the principles of sustainable packaging “3R + 1D” internationally recognized, focusing on reduction, recyclability, reusability and degradability. Through this approach, since 2019 OPPO has reduced the amount of plastic used by 95% in its packaging in Europe, also making use of innovative materials, such as polylactic acidto replace the use of traditional plastic.

In Italy, in 2021 OPPO also collaborated with a local NGO, Free Plastic Odv Onlusto organise plastic waste collection activities in 5 cities and, with the help of more than 1,000 volunteers, they were recycled over 10 tons of plastic waste.

However, not only plastic is a concern for the planet. In the last few years excessive deforestation and land reduction they have in fact proved to be a real threat to biodiversity, as well as a recognized accelerator of global warming. And that is why, to reduce the consumption of wood fibers, OPPO uses recycled materials. For example, in Europe, the packaging of the Find X5 Series smartphones was made with approx 45% recycled fibercoming from recycled paper or other organic waste, such as sugar cane and bamboo.

The protection of the environment and biodiversity is now an increasingly important issue. With ben 1 million species currently at risk of extinction, OPPO tries to use its technology to help preserve its beauty. Hence the decision to renew the countryside Endangered Colorscreated by OPPO in collaboration with National Geographic: a project aimed at show the beauty of nature and endangered species through memorable shots, to inspire more and more people to preserve the biodiversity of the planet.