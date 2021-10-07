Reno6 Pro is the newest top of the range family of mid-to-high-end smartphones of the manufacturer Chinese Oppo. Available in Italy from the beginning of September together with its younger brother Reno6 (which, however, has a different design), it is a good proposal that combines advanced features at an affordable price.

It is handy, light, has excellent video and photographic capabilities, and above all an excellent battery with very fast charging. The only element that has left us a little perplexed is the extreme similarity in design with the Find X3 Neo, smartphone of the same range, but belonging to another range of the Chinese manufacturer. However, some technical features and Oppo Glow distinguish it from the Neo model, the iridescent chromatic finish that embellishes the back shell.

Reno6 Pro: how are you doing

Reno6 Pro is a complete smartphone with excellent performance. During our tests, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip always proved to be up to par. It is perfectly capable of manage particularly resource-hungry applications and games with the most demanding graphics, also thanks to the 12 Gb of Ram. Good audio quality of the speakers and the quality of the voice on call; the presence (now taken for granted in this range) of 5G is useful. The display impressed us positively: it is a 6.55 “OLED with Hdr 10+ and 90Hz refresh rate, more than enough to give maximum fluidity to the interface and applications with high image refresh rate.

In daily use you can appreciate the overall lightness of the device despite its size: it weighs only 188 grams. The other element that we really liked, especially when traveling, is the presence of ultra-fast charging. The wireless one is missing, but the speed of wired charging does not make you feel the need. Here you have to give Oppo what Oppo is: the 65W UltraVooC technology allows (with the charger included in the package) to reach 100% charge in about forty minutes. For the rest there is everything you need: fingerprint reader under the screen (works well and is very fast), Nfc for contactless payments, Bluetooth 5.2, double SIM slot and compatibility with e-Sims (what are they?).

We used the Reno6 Pro for about a month and we also put it to the test on a particular occasion: a weekend in Puglia for the Polignano a Mare leg of the Redbull Cliff Diving World Series. We have collected the best photos in the gallery below: the photographic yield in bright light is very good, but like those of all medium-high-end smartphones nowadays. What struck us positively was the AI ​​mode for improving the scene: it works very well on average, without being too intrusive. Only in some cases, when photographing sea scenes, the camera prefers blue tones a little too polarized. To deactivate the mode assisted by artificial intelligence, however, just a touch at the top of the screen. Night photos are also very good, thanks to the 1 / 1.56 ”Imx766 sensor with f / 1.8 aperture.

As often happens on smartphones that focus a lot on the quality of the main sensor, a little bit of qualitative difference with the photos taken with the super wide angle (here from 16 Mp) and above all with the optical telephoto lens of 13. There is also a macro camera, which is always useful as a magnifying glass, but produces images of only 2 Mp.

Overall, the photographic yield is very good and commensurate with the product range. The same goes for the quality of video footage, especially thanks to the AI ​​Highlight Video feature, which it brings the photographic advantages of HDR over movies. On the other hand, the quality of the Video Bokeh filter did not fully convince us to obtain the blurred effect of portraits even in videos. From our tests you can see several artifacts on the edges of the subject to be segmented and you have to pay attention to the specific light conditions to obtain a satisfactory result. From Oppo they say that the feature will be improved with a series of future updates.

What we liked

Excellent performance against the price

The screen Oled, bright even in bright light

The handling and lightness despite the size

Duration of battery and SuperVooC ultra-fast charging

Quality of photo very good, even at night

What could have been done better

It does not particularly stand out for design and features: it is almost identical to the Find X3 Neo model, released before the summer

The mode bokeh for video is not yet properly optimized

THE video with ultra-wide angle they are limited to 4K 30p, rather than 60p like on the main sensor

Conclusions, price and availability

Overall, Oppo Reno6 Pro is a good medium-high-end device that focuses on the quality of the photographic sector, on fast charging and on the performance guaranteed by the Qualcomm processor. At the list price at which it is sold, that is 799 euros for the 12-256 Gb version, it is a choice you do not regret. Especially because to promote the sale Oppo offers a complete package that includes wireless headphones (Enco X), 3 months screen warranty (Oppo Care Light 2021), the Band Style (wearable for fitness) and a silicone cover.

For those on a lower budget the new Reno family also includes the interesting Reno6 (not Pro, in short), which for some unfathomable reason has a different and completely new design. From the photos it looks a lot like an iPhone 12, but seen live and held in the hand it makes a whole different impression. It is a bit smaller, has 5G and a Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor, but above all it has a new aspect that Oppo could have extended to the model subject of this review as well.