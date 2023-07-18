Oppo recently launched the new Reno series smartphones in Italy: Oppo Reno10 Pro 5G and Oppo Reno10 5G. The first. above all, it is a mid-range with a number of interesting features which you test. First of all, the Reno10 Pro has an elegant design, with a combination of glass on the front, plastic frame and glass on the back. Thanks to its 6.7-inch AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro offers a widescreen viewing experience with good visibility in all conditions, with a excellent playback of content in HDR10+. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and animations. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro runs on the latest Android 13 operating system, paired with Oppo ColorOS 13.1 customization, ensuring an intuitive and seamless user experience. Thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, built with a 6 nm architecture, the device knows no jamming or uncertainties of any kind.

Equipped with an octa-core processor consisting of 1×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78, 3×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 and 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A55, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro ensures smooth multitasking and apps that open and close they close quickly. Even on the gaming side, the experience is more than satisfactory, thanks to the Adreno 642L GPU. With 256GB internal storage and 12GB of RAM, the phone offers more than the average of competitors in the same price range. In addition, UFS 2.2 technology improves data transfer speed, enabling quick access to stored data. As for the cameras, this device has a triple rear camera setup, with a 50MP wide-angle lens, f/1.8 aperture, a 32MP telephoto lens, f/2.0 aperture and 2x optical zoom, and a 32MP ultra-wide-angle lens. 8 MP, f/2.2 aperture and 112-degree field of view. Thanks to the LED flash, HDR and panorama functions, users can capture more than decent photos in all lighting conditions. The smartphone also supports 4K video recording at 30fps, along with gyro-EIS, HDR and OIS, for smooth and stable video footage. For selfie lovers, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro has a 32MP front camera, f/2.4 aperture. With panorama and HDR capabilities.

With 80W SuperVooc Flash Charge technology, Reno10 Pro 5G can be charged to 100% in about 28 minutes. SuperVooc S, the chip dedicated to charging and introduced for the first time in Reno series, combines six functions, including charging, discharging, decoding, reset, battery protection by circuit breaker in a single chip, helping to reduce the amount of space taken up by fast charging components inside the phone by up to 45% and bringing battery discharge efficiency up to 99.5%. The Reno10 Pro 5G battery is capable of providing approximately 1.5 days of use on a full charge, giving users even more range on a single charge. In general, the smartphone does not give problems with a full day of intense use, arriving in the evening with at least 20 percent battery. At the list price of 650 euros but with an effective price under 600 thanks to various active promotions, Reno10 Pro is a mid-range bordering on the top, perfect for those who own other Oppo products such as Oppo Pad 2, with which this device can communicate by sending files in a snap. The experience is solid and includes some premium features that will appeal to tech lovers who don’t want to spend big bucks.