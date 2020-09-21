Oppo has launched its new smartphone Oppe Reno 4SE. This phone of Oppo launched in China has been launched in three color options with two RAM and storage variants. This phone, which comes with 5G network support, has been given many great features like triple rear camera setup, fast charging. So let’s know in detail about the features and specifications of this new phone of Oppo.In China, the variant with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage of Oppo Reno 4 SE is priced at 2499 yuan (about Rs 27,100) and the variant with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 2799 (about Rs 30,400). This phone comes in Super Flash Black, Super Flash Blue and Super Flash White color options. The phone has started pre-booking in China and is on sale on 25 September.This new phone of Oppo has a 6.43 inch Full HD + AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. The screen to body ratio of this display, which comes with a refresh rate of 60Hz, is 90.8 percent. This phone works on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. In this phone with 8 GB RAM, you will find the Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC processor.

There are three rear cameras in this phone for photography. It has an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens with a 48 megapixel primary lens. This phone has a 32 megapixel camera for selfie.

This phone coming with USB Type-C port has a 4300mAh battery which supports 65 Watt fast charging. This phone with in-display fingerprint sensor has all the standard options for connectivity.