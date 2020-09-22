Smartphone company Oppo has launched its new phone Oppe Reno 4SE. Currently, this phone has been launched in China. It has been launched in the market with two variants. In this phone equipped with 5G network support, you will get three color options. It has a triple rear camera setup that will make your photography experience even better. Let’s know some more specifications of the phone.

Specifications of Oppo Reno 4 SE

Oppo Reno 4 SE has a 6.43 inch Full HD + AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The screen to body ratio of this display given with a refresh rate of 60Hz is 90.8 percent. The phone has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC processor. This phone works on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.

The battery

Talking about the battery, it has a 4300mAh battery, which supports 65 Watt fast charging. Also, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor that gives safety to your phone.

The camera

For the photos, three rear cameras have been given in this phone of Oppo. It includes an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle lens with a 48 megapixel primary lens and a 2 megapixel macro lens. For selfie, this phone has a 32-megapixel front camera.

cost

The price of 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variants of Oppo Reno 4 SE in China is 2499 Yuan i.e. around Rs 27,100 and 8 GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 2799 i.e. around Rs 30,400. is. Phone pre-booking has been started in China. The phone is available in Super Flash Black, Super Flash Blue and Super Flash White color options.

OnePlus Nord will compete

Oppo Reno 4 SE will compete with OnePlus Nord. In OnePlus Nord, the company has given a 6.4-inch full HD AMOLED display. The company has given protection of Gorilla Glass 5 in the smartphone. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 765 processor. Also, the Norden has 620 GPUs. A 4115mAh battery has been used to power the smartphone. OnePlus has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants from Nord priced at Rs 27,999.

