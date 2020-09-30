Recently, Oppo introduced its smartphone Reno 4 Pro in India with super fast charge, premium design and many cool features. The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the new Reno 4 Pro is priced at Rs 34,990. This phone is available in Starry Night and Silky White color options. In this report, we are giving you information about the features of this phone from its performance.

Design

The 3D curve design of the new Oppo Reno 4 Pro is its plus point, it is in a very sleek design and is also light. What appeals most to it is its rear look, where four camera setup is installed. It is a very premium device in terms of design.

The display

Talking about the display, the new Reno 4 Pro has a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. For safety, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. This display is very rich and bright. The display is quite smooth with the help of which the experience of using the phone improves.

The camera

For the photography and video, the rear of the new Reno 4 Pro has four cameras setup with 48 megapixel prime sensor (Sony IMX586), 8 megapixel ultra wide lens, 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel mono lens. This phone is designed keeping in mind the special photography lovers. Much better photos and videos can be shot with this phone. If you are a youtuber then this phone is for you. Very good results are also found in low light. Apart from this, there is a 32 megapixel front camera in the rear of this phone with ultra night selfie mode feature which selfie lovers will really like. It is fun to shoot super slow motion videos with this phone.

Performance

The new Reno 4 Pro has Qualcomm 720G Snapdragon processor, in addition to this the phone works on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2. For power, this phone has a 4000mAh battery, which is equipped with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 charging. The phone also has a cooling system. This phone has connectivity features like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack. The processor installed in the phone is really tremendous. There was no problem of hang or heat in the phone even on heavy use. It was very smooth.

The battery of the phone runs smoothly one day. And the most important thing is that this phone becomes full charged in just 36 minutes. So overall the new Oppo Reno 4 Pro is a great smartphone, in which quality, features and good performance are seen.

Samsung Galaxy A71 will compete

The new Oppo Reno 4 Pro will be face to face with Samsung’s Galaxy A71. The price of this phone is Rs 29499, which is of its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version. This phone has a 6.7-inch Infiniti-O display with AMOLED Plus technology. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 octa-core chipset has been given in this phone for performance. Quad camera setup has been given in its rear for photography. In which the main camera is 64 megapixels, while the 12 megapixel ultra-wide camera, 5 megapixel macro camera and 5 megapixel depth camera are included. While for the selfie, it has a 32 megapixel front camera.

