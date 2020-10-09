Oppo has cut the price of Arne Oppo Reno 3 Pro smartphone in India. According to the information, the price of the variant with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage of Oppo Reno 3 Pro has been reduced by Rs 2 thousand. Mumbai retailer Mahesh Telecom shared this information on Twitter. Features like Oppo Reno 3 Pro four rear cameras, 30W VOOC fast charging are given.The 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of Oppo Reno 3 Pro can be purchased for Rs 25,990 after a reduction of 2 thousand rupees. This variant has been listed on Amazon with a new price. However, the company has not yet made an official announcement about this.

Remind you that in August, the company had revealed the price of 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant of Oppo Reno 3 Pro in August for 2 thousand and 3 thousand rupees respectively. Both these phones were available to buy for Rs 27,990 and Rs 29,990 respectively after the price cut. At the moment, there is no news of any reduction in the price of the top-end variant of Oppo Reno 3 Pro.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro: Specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Pro has a 6.4-inch full HD Super AMOLED display. This handset has a MediaTek Helio P95 processor. 128 GB and 256 GB storage options are available in the handset. The phone has 8GB RAM. Storage can be increased via microSD card.

There are four cameras on the rear in the handset. Oppo Reno 3 Pro has 64 megapixel primary, 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle, 13 megapixel telephoto and 2 megapixel mono camera. The phone has a 44 megapixel sensor on the front. To give power to the handset, a 4025mAh battery has been provided which supports 30 Watt VOOV fast charging.