Oppo, a brand that has redefined the high-end experience in recent years, does it again with the launch of the OPPO Reno 12 Pro. This device impresses with its advanced features and robust design, positioning itself as an attractive option for the most demanding users.

OPPO Reno 12 Pro stands out for its elegant and resistant design. Its super anti-drop diamond structure and metal edges offer exceptional robustness, ensuring superior resistance to falls and bumps. This combination of premium design and durability makes the Reno 12 Pro a reliable and durable option.

The screen Reno 12 Pro 6.7-inch AMOLEDwith an r2412×1080 pixels solution and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensures bright and sharp images. Ideal for enjoying multimedia content such as series and movies, this screen also has an eye protection certification that helps reduce eye fatigue and improves users’ sleep quality.

OPPO Reno 12 Pro offers excellent performance as it comes equipped with the MediaTek 9200+ Star Speed ​​Edition processor, The device ensures smooth and efficient performance. Its 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage allow you to run multiple applications simultaneously without any issues. In addition, the 5000 mAh battery with load 80W fast guarantees long life and minimum recharging times, adapting to intensive daily use.

The camera system of the Reno 12 Pro is one of its strong points. With three main lenses – a wide-angle camera 50MP SLR, a 50MP SLR portrait camera and an ultra-wide-angle camera with autofocus and a 112-degree field of view – this device allows you to capture high-quality images in a variety of conditions. 2x optical zoom and the Digital zoom up to 20x provide impressive versatility for mobile photography.

In addition to its impressive technical specifications, the OPPO Reno 12 Pro includes innovations such as Super Wi-Fi 2.0 and a universal infrared remote control, which improve the connectivity and functionality of the device. These features, together with its robust and durable design, position it as an ideal option for users looking for a long-lasting phone.

The price of the OPPO Reno 12 PRO is one of the highlights, as it is competitively priced at around $550, about $10,000 Mexican pesosHowever, this price is expected to increase.