Photography is emerging as a major trend in the smartphone landscape, with more and more people choosing their device based on camera quality. The need to capture precious moments and share them on social media has reduced tolerance for poor-quality photos. In this context, the Oppo Reno 11F 5G presents itself as a more than valid solution, offering high-level photographic performance at an affordable price. The design of the Reno 11F, while not as flashy as other Oppo models, is still elegant thanks to its metallic finish on the back. The phone, with its 6.7-inch display, is comfortable to hold thanks to the smooth yet grippy surface. The thin edges surrounding the 120Hz OLED screen allow for an immersive viewing experience.

The Oppo Reno 11F 5G features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2412 x 1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The dimensions of the device are 161.63 x 74.73 x 7.54 mm, with a weight of 177 g. The heart of the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, accompanied by 256GB of internal memory and 8GB of RAM, virtually expandable by a further 8GB. The 64MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle and 2MP macro sensor guarantee excellent photographic performance, while the 32MP front camera is ideal for selfies and video calls. The 5000mAh battery supports 67W fast charging, allowing the device to be recharged in a very short time. The operating system is ColorOS 14, based on Android 14, and the device offers IP65 certification for dust and splash resistance.





In everyday use, the Oppo Reno 11F offers a smooth experience, managing online browsing, streaming content and social media use without any problems. However, in more complex activities such as gaming, the phone shows its limits due to the processor, which is slightly inferior to similar devices. However, the user experience is improved thanks to the 8GB of RAM, virtually expandable, which guarantees efficient management of applications. The 5000mAh battery ensures excellent autonomy, and the 67W SuperVOOC fast charging represents a significant added value.





Camera quality remains the strong point of the Reno 11F. Equipped with a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor, the phone manages to capture high-quality images in various lighting conditions. The 32MP front camera is perfect for selfies and can record 4K videos. Even in the absence of optical image stabilization and a telephoto lens, the Reno 11 F manages to take sharp, detailed images. Daytime photos are colorful and realistic, while night photos, albeit without optical zoom, are impressive for a phone in this price range. Ultimately, with a retail price of 369 euros currently discounted to 299, Oppo Reno 11F represents an excellent choice for those looking for a device with high photographic capabilities at a competitive cost. While not the most powerful on the market, it excels in everyday performance and display quality, proving to be a highly competitive product in the mid-range phone segment.