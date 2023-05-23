Oppo has announced the creation of a capsule collection dedicated to the limited edition Find N2 Flip foldable dedicated to Milan, a club sponsored by the Chinese electronics giant. The dynamic wallpapers of the Rossoneri team for the external screen can also be downloaded in combination. “The partnership between Oppo and AC Milan represents a winning combination of technological excellence and competitive spirit, which aims to offer fans a new experience of personalization and engagement with their favorite team”, commented the company in a official note. “Oppo and AC Milan are known worldwide for their expertise in their respective fields and for their constant commitment to aiming for a future of innovation; AC Milan and Oppo share a pioneering approach and have always distinguished themselves for their research effort of perfection, to offer the most advanced solutions every day and to guarantee the best possible performance”. The collection is only available online on the manufacturer’s website, and it will be possible to buy the cover bundled with the phone or on its own, at the price of 59.99 euros.