OPPO is prey to many indiscretions, especially on the new folding models that the company is expected to release for this fall. That’s right: get ready for next season with lots of smartphone news, because apparently the company will show something sensational! The still secret models should be part of the Find N familythe same one that remained segregated in China and not expanded globally as many users thought at the beginning.

The two new models, in fact, seem to be called precisely Find N Fold and Find N Flip and both will have the main feature of the wallet closure. How is it possible to know the name of two smartphones not yet announced? Very simple: it seems that the company have officially filed the names with the EU Intellectual Property Office. This action reveals two things: the first is obviously the name of both models, the second is that we will see these Find N smartphones directly in Europe.

Will OPPO be really ready to launch the new Find N?

Unlike many other times, we know something more; for example, it seems that these new smartphones will feature a chipset equal to that present on some models Samsung and let’s talk about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Could it be a challenge to the great technological giant? Most likely, yes, and dividing wars between users have already broken out on social media.

This is all we know to date; we do not know the release or presentation date, nor the price range that the new models will have. Surely, however, we will be able to discover something more from the company itself thanks to a communication on social media or via a press release.