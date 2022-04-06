Chinese smartphone giant Oppo would be in the process of launch their own SoC for smartphones, following in the footsteps of Apple and Google and breaking free from Qualcomm, MediaTek and other chip makers. This was revealed by rumors coming from Asian production chains, specifying that the project will not materialize before 2024. If Google has launched its Tensor on Pixel 6 and Apple has been producing its A series chips for iPhone for years, Oppo has recently introduced a processor dedicated to images, the MariSilicon X, on its top of the range Find X5 Pro. Oppo’s first approach to the component sector could therefore only be the beginning of a broader strategy, which according to sources will be resolved in a system consisting of a 5G processor and modem in a single solution, designed by the Chinese house and probably produced by TSMC with 4 nanometer technology. The latter is currently used only on the most expensive SoCs, but in 2024 it could be decidedly more accessible: Samsung has already started talking about 3-nanometer SoCs coming out by the end of 2022, and by 2025 it will already be the turn of 2 nanometer chip.