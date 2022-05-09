OPPOamong the world’s leading companies in the smart device sector, with the new Virtual Assistant service, it offers users an exclusive dedicated video supportuseful both before buying and in everyday life.

Virtual Assistant, in fact, will allow anyone who wants make the most of the potential the new Find X5 Series (or any other device in the line-up); by booking a video call with an expert, who will answer the various questions extensively e will be able to diagnose any bugs without waiting.

With the expert at your side it will be easy to identify potential problems through screen sharing, following which he will suggest the most effective and hassle-free solutions.

OPPOtherefore, once again invests in its ecosystem of services to support the user for a premium user experience. The Virtual Assistant service is part of the offer of supplementary services at no cost designed for the Find X5 Series, which protect consumers from small accidents of daily life, which are often followed by long waiting times and important repair costs. To compensate for the inconvenience typically associated with these situations, OPPO has provided for the possibility of collecting and returning the devices at home to be repaired at no additional cost.

To extend its life cycle and significantly simplify the resolution of issues, OPPO also allows you to activate OPPO Care which, in addition to protecting the smartphone for 24 months, provides for the free replacement of the screen in case of accidental damage: a service that covers all models of the Find X5 series, offering one year of protection for Find X5 Pro and Find X5 and three months for Find X5 Lite. Added to this is the famous International Guarantee, which protects devices from wear and accidental damage in over 33 different countries

To discover the ecosystem of integrative services at no cost, including Virtual Assistant, and immediately request a consultation on Find X5 Series with the expert, visit the dedicated page.