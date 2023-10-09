Oppo has announced the launch of its new A-series smartphone, Oppo A38. Featuring 33W SuperVooc fast charging, a 5000mAh battery and MediaTek Helio G85 processor with ample memory and storage, A38 is designed to deliver smooth performance and impressive battery life. The device boasts a 50MP AI camera, 90Hz Sunlight display, and Ultra Volume mode. A38 is available in two colors, Glowing Gold and Glowing Black, for 219 euros. Both models use the exclusive Oppo Glow technique, which gives the rear body of the phone a slightly sparkling appearance, creating a fingerprint-resistant matte finish with glitter details. The device also incorporates the distinctive Ultra-Slim Retro Design of the previous models of the A series. Thanks to the 2D design, the device is comfortable to hold in the hand, with a thickness of approximately 8.16 mm and a weight of approximately 190 g. Furthermore, A38 has a side-fingerprint unlock function, which allows you to unlock your smartphone quickly and smoothly even when holding it with only one hand.

The Oppo A38 features a new 90Hz Sunlight display that can reach up to 720 nits when in High Brightness Mode. This allows users to easily see content on the screen without the need to lower the brightness, even in direct sunlight. Additionally, the A38 features a 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 96% DCI-P3 color gamut. It also features All-Day AI Eye Comfort, which minimizes eye strain, making viewing comfortable regardless of how long you use the screen.

The 50MP AI camera and 2MP camera for shooting with a bokeh effect allow users to take sharp, natural and bright images. With pixel binning support, four pixels are combined to form one larger pixel, preserving more detail even in low light conditions. The two cameras also work in synergy with the exclusive portrait algorithm. The front camera is 5MP, with Portrait Retouching functionality. Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor, OPPO A38 offers smooth and efficient performance. With Oppo’s Dynamic Computing Engine, the A38’s smooth and long-lasting performance has been tested and verified through 36 months of Fluency Protection tests conducted in Oppo’s laboratory, recording an average aging rate of less than 10%, thus ensuring greater longevity of the device.

A38 is available with a configuration of 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, as well as RAM expansion technology, which allows you to convert free ROM space into up to 4GB of RAM to keep the phone running smoothly even during crash situations. intense overload. The A38 also introduces Ultra Volume mode, a software feature that amplifies the speaker’s volume by 300%. This ensures easy calls and watching short videos even in crowded or noisy environments. The 5000mAh battery can be charged to 100% in around 75 minutes using 33W charging. A 15-minute quick charge can support YouTube video playback for 5.02 hours and voice calls for 8.61 hours. At full charge, the device will remain with more than 20% battery even after 12 hours of work and daily activities. All-day Charging Protection uses artificial intelligence to build on users’ charging habits and plan accordingly, ensuring safety and efficiency during overnight or extended charging periods. Furthermore, the All-Day AI Power Saving feature guarantees support for 25 hours of continuous standby even with a low battery percentage of 5%.