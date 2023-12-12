Oppo, a well-known company in the field of smart devices, recently introduced its latest smartphone model, the A79 5G. This device aims to offer a high-quality audio-visual experience thanks to its FHD+ Sunlight display and upgraded Dual Stereo speakers. The Glowing Feather design gives the phone a refined aesthetic. The model is available in three colors: Dazzling Purple, Glowing Green and Mystery Black, with a distinctive design that resembles the feel of a feather and the appearance of a diamond. The camera design on the back is inspired by watches, offering a three-dimensional effect. The Oppo A79 5G is IP54 certified for splash-water and dust resistance, ensuring durability in various conditions. The 6.72-inch display provides vivid and detailed images, supported by a maximum brightness of 680 nits and a resolution of 1080 × 2400.

The Dual Stereo speakers have been improved to deliver richer stereo surround sound, with enhanced noise reduction. Ultra Volume mode allows up to 300% audio output, ensuring clarity even in noisy environments. On the photography front, Oppo A79 5G comes with a 50MP AI camera, a 2MP portrait camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It offers features such as AI Portrait Retouching and Ultra Night Mode for high-quality shots in various scenarios. As for memory, the device is available in 4/8 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of ROM configurations, with RAM expansion technology to improve performance. OPPO's Dynamic Computing Engine contributes to a smooth and stable user experience. Battery life is another strong point, with a capacity of 5,000 mAh and 33W SUPERVOOC flash charging, which allows a full charge in approximately 74 minutes. Oppo A79 5G is already available on the market in different memory and color configurations, with a starting price of €299.99 for the model with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, and €349.99 for the one with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory.