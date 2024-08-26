Oppo has announced the availability in Italy of the new A80 5G, a device that stands out for its resistance and longevity. The 360° Damage-Proof Armor Body structure of the OPPO A80 5G, with a reinforced internal frame and resistant materials such as Panda Glass, ensures protection from falls, impacts, water and dust (IP54 certification). The Splash Touch function also allows you to use the phone even with wet hands.

Oppo A80 5G introduces next-generation AI features, including AI LinkBoost for stable connections even in areas with weak signals and AI Eraser to remove unwanted elements from photos. The new 120Hz Ultra Bright display, with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, offers a smooth and immersive visual experience, ideal for gaming. The 5,100mAh Hyper Energy battery and 45W fast charging ensure long-lasting performance.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Mobile Platform and 8+256GB configuration, with the possibility of expanding the RAM up to an additional 8GB, ensure a smooth and responsive experience. Oppo’s Trinity Engine and Ultra Volume mode complete the performance picture. The camera system includes a 50MP AI dual camera and an 8MP dedicated selfie camera. A80 5G is available from today on the Oppo Store and, soon, on Amazon.it and at major retailers, at the recommended price of € 269.99. Exclusively on the Oppo Store, until September 15, the purchase includes a 45W SuperVooc charger and a cover.