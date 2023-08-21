Oppo has announced the launch of the new A78 in Italy. The low budget phone (299 euros) is equipped with 67W SuperVooc flash charging and a large 5000 mAh battery, and can be charged to 100% in about 44 minutes. When fully charged, the battery can provide 27.4 days of standby time (flight mode), 16.37 hours of YouTube video playback. Oppo has also introduced a number of exclusive technologies designed to improve charging safety and reliability. Oppo’s Battery Health Engine helps extend smartphone battery life by up to 1,600 charge cycles, enough to keep the battery in good condition for up to four years. Optimized All-Day Charging intelligently learns users’ daily charging habits and adjusts charging speed accordingly. For office workers who often leave their phone connected to the charger all day long, the Optimized All-Day Charging function allows the battery to automatically stop charging when it reaches 80% capacity and resume it at 100% in time for the end of working hours. This reduces the constant charging of the battery to improve safety and overall longevity. Furthermore, the five-level charging protection system has been reintroduced in A78 to enhance the end-to-end safety of the entire charging process.

The A78 is one of Oppo’s first A-series smartphones to feature an AMOLED FHD+ screen, a feature rarely found in its price range. The 6.4″ screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz for smoother, more responsive feel. With an overall brightness of up to 600 nits, the screen delivers details you can see even under the bright light. direct sunlight, while intelligent adaptive backlighting helps provide a more comfortable viewing experience in different environments, reducing eye strain from prolonged viewing.The display also features the first In-Display Fingerprint Unlock on a smartphone in this range in price, offering a better balance between aesthetic design and efficiency.

The A78 features a system that includes a 50MP main camera and a host of new features that make it easier to capture photos and videos. For example, the Dual-View Video function allows you to shoot from the front and rear cameras simultaneously and combine the footage into a single frame, opening up new perspectives for creative vlogging. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform, which delivers powerful performance and optimized power consumption for everyday tasks. The phone features an 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM configuration with up to 1TB of additional storage via the SD card slot. A78 is also equipped with Oppo RAM Expansion technology, which can be used to temporarily convert free ROM space to up to 8GB RAM to allow the phone to run at peak efficiency during heavy load scenarios.