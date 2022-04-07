Oppo presented the new Reno7 smartphone, available starting today exclusively online on the Oppo Store and Amazon. The new smartphone comes with a 64MP triple camera, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP Microlens camera with 15x or 30x magnificationaround which there is a filling Orbit Light that lends itself to multiple functions: it illuminates the shots and acts as a notification when the camera is in operation, when receiving messages, during gaming sessions or when the phone is charging. The 32MP front camera is powered by the IMX709 RGBW sensor developed by Oppo and Sony, which makes its world debut on the Reno7 series. The IMX709 features a new RGBW pixel matrix and the Quadra Binning algorithm, thanks to which the sensor is able to capture 60 percent more light than standard RGGB sensors, reducing noise by up to 35 percent. cent and offering clearer images in low light conditions. Present modes Portrait Bokeh Effect, Selfie HDR, Portrait Retouching, AI Palette, Ultra-Clear 108MP Image, AI Scene Enhancement, Flash Snapshot. In particular, the Bokeh Portrait mode captures portraits with bokeh highlights in the background with a single click, like a high-end DSLR camera. Plus, it further improves performance with dense lens flare and corrects skin discoloration issues. Selfie HDR, on the other hand, allows you to take defined selfies even in poorly lit or backlit environments. The feature automatically detects the background light and activates OPPO’s HDR algorithm to reduce strong light and bring out more details in the image.

The smartphone weighs about 175 grams and is 7.54 mm thick in the Sunset Orange version and 7.49 mm in the Cosmic Black version. On the front of the phone, 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display is Amazon HDR and YouTube HD certified for high quality video playback. Reno7 features a 4,500mAh battery and 33W fast charging technology, which allows you to charge your smartphone to 100 percent in 60 minutes, as well as offering 1.68 hours of movie playback on a 5-minute charge. The processor that animates the whole is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G. Reno7 is available in the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM configuration. When used with OPPO’s RAM expansion, the original RAM can be increased by 2GB, 3GB or 5GB from the temporarily allocated ROM memory. By purchasing or pre-ordering Reno7 on the Oppo Store, you can also buy Oppo Watch Free and Enco Air wireless headphones together with your smartphone at the total price of 329.99 euros. The Cosmic Black version is available on Amazon for € 299.99.