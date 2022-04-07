OPPO presents the new smartphone OPPO Reno7available starting today exclusively online at OPPO Store And Amazon.

OPPO Reno7 offers a generational leap in terms of photographic performance, thanks to the camera Ultra-Sensing Selfiewith IMX709 sensor designed in collaboration with Sony, Microlens camera And Portrait mode Bokeh effect. Hardware and software enhancements including ColorOS 12, a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging technology ensure a smooth day-by-day user experience. The smartphone boasts theUltra-Slim Retro Designavailable in two colors: Sunset Orange with leather and fiberglass finishes e Cosmic Black with the iconic OPPO Glow finish.

Capture every moment thanks to the power of Imaging

OPPO Reno7 has a triple 64MP camera, a depth of 2MP And a 2MP Microlens with 15x or 30x magnification, around which there is a Orbit Light filler that lends itself to multiple functions: it helps users to capture every little detail and acts as a notification when the camera is in operation, when receiving messages, during gaming sessions or when the phone is charging.

There 32MP front camera is powered by the IMX709 RGBW sensor developed by OPPO and Sony, making its world debut on the Reno7 series. The IMX709 is equipped with a new RGBW pixel matrix and the Quadra Binning algorithm developed by OPPO, thanks to which the sensor is able to capture 60% more light than standard RGGB sensors, reducing noise up to 35% and offering clearer images in low light conditions.

Leveraging this high-end hardware, OPPO Reno7 is equipped with unprecedented imaging features, including modes Portrait Bokeh Effect, Selfie HDR, Portrait Retouching, AI Palette, Ultra-Clear 108MP Image, AI Scene Enhancement, Flash Snapshot and many others, which allow users to capture the world in beautiful, high-quality, professional portraits. In particular, the Portrait mode Bokeh effect One-click captures portraits with bokeh highlights in the background, like a high-end DSLR camera. Plus, it further improves performance with dense lens flare and corrects skin discoloration issues. Selfie HDR instead, it allows you to take defined selfies even in poorly lit or backlit environments. The feature automatically detects the background light and activates OPPO’s HDR algorithm to reduce strong light and bring out more details in the image.

Attractive style with a beautiful ultra-thin design

Reno7 maintains the iconic lines of the Reno series, while introducing theUltra-Slim Retro Design and two new colors Sunset Orange And Cosmic Black. Sunset Orange shows up with a vibrant orange color and a touch of premium leather, thanks to the Industry’s first leather fiber and fiberglass design. A coating, which incorporates the texture of the lychee, and a molded engraving perfectly integrate the back cover of the phone with the mid-frame, resulting in a superior quality design. Cosmic Black is instead characterized by the iconic OPPO Glow finish, giving life to a mesmerizing design.

With its new Ultra-Slim Retro DesignReno7 features an almost invisible frame, with a weight of about 175 g is one 7.54 mm thick in the Sunset Orange version and 7.49 mm thick in the Cosmic Black versiongiving the phone a sleek and minimalist look.

On the front of the phone, a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate offers a smooth and comfortable view. The display is Amazon HDR and YouTube HD certified for high quality video playback.

Powerful performance with exceptional hardware

Reno7 has a 4,500mAh battery and of 33W SUPERVOOC ™ flash charging technology, which allows you to charge your smartphone to 100% in 60 minutes, as well as offering 1.68 hours of movie playback on a 5-minute charge. Furthermore, the Qualcomm mobile platform.



Snapdragon ™ 680 4G gives the phone a fast performance and at the same time balances the power consumption.

Reno7 is available in the configuration 8GB of RAM + 128GB of ROM. When used with OPPO’s RAM expansion, the original RAM can be increased by 2GB, 3GB or 5GB from the temporarily allocated ROM memory, allowing the device to run more applications with less slowdowns, even if they are memory-heavy.

New ColorOS 12

Reno7 is part of the first smartphone series to have ColorOS 12 pre-installed, giving users instant access to a smoother operating system, inclusive design, and 3D icons that make navigation more intuitive.

With AI System Booster, ColorOS 12 optimizes resource allocation and reduces memory fragmentation to ensure Reno7 runs faster. Plus, Quick Start works seamlessly together with Game Focus Mode, AI Frame Rate Stabilizer and Ultra Touch Responseto totally immerse users in a world of entertainment.

ColorOS 12 is designed to make the user experience as simple as possible: Air Gestures allows users to answer calls, mute them or scroll up and down pages, simply by moving their hands on the screen, while Adaptive Sleep keeps the screen on when the phone is in use.

Finally, ColorOS 12 ensures data security and privacy and is certified by third parties such as ISO, ePrivacy and TrustArc, while functions as Smart Notification Hiding they help to further protect the user’s privacy when another person is looking at the screen.

Prices and Availability

Reno7 is available for purchase in the color Cosmic Black on OPPO Store And Amazon. From today it is also possible to pre-order the coloring Sunset Orange on Oppo Store and starting from April 22 also on Amazon.

Until 21 April 2022OPPO offers the possibility to take advantage of exclusive promotions: