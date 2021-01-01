Oppo has now launched Reno 5 4G after Reno 5 5G and Reno 5 Pro. Oppo has launched 4G variant of Vanilla Reno 5 smartphone. Talking about the features of Reno 5 4G, the smartphone has a strong battery. Apart from this, this phone has a 64MP back camera and a 44MP selfie camera. This phone has just been launched in Vietnam. The phone will enter Indonesia next month. The Oppo Reno 5 5G series is expected to be launched in India as well. Let us tell you about the price and features of Reno 5 4G …

Oppo Reno 5 4G Price

Oppo Reno 5 4G is slightly cheaper than the company’s 5G variant. It is priced at 8,690,000 VND (about Rs 27,500). At the same time, Reno 5 5G was made available for around Rs 30,000.

Specifications of Oppo Reno 5 4G

>> Oppo Reno 5 smartphone has a 6.43 inch AMOLED display, which has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

>> Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage have been given for better performance in this smartphone.

>> Oppo has given the quad camera setup in the Reno 5 smartphone for photography, which includes 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide angle lens, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro lens. Also, a 44MP selfie camera has been given in the front of the phone.

>> Oppo Reno 5 smartphone has a 4,310mAh battery, which is equipped with 50W fast charging. Also, connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G and USB Type-C port have been provided in this handset.