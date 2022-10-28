Halloween is upon us and OPPO has decided to celebrate this event with the launch of some limited time offersalso has decided to give some suggestions to their fans to create portraits that can make their friends tremble.

To create scary portraits the company recommends the Reno8 series, these devices are in fact equipped with the proprietary NPU MariSilicon Xable to capture every detail of the horror scenes we will have to deal with during the night of Halloween.

Halloween parties will certainly not be places full of light, but thanks to the updated Turbo RAW algorithm and the industry-leading camera sensors the Reno8 Pro will be able to reduce photo noise with the help of artificial intelligence allowing you to create spooky but clear night portraits.

OPPO Halloween offers

As mentioned in the beginning, there are also some interesting offers planned for a few days, they will in fact be valid for purchases onOPPO Store carried out from 20:00 on 28 October until 23:59 on Monday 31 October.

During this short time, users can purchase the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro at the respective prices of € 329.99 and € 499.99. Those who want the top of the range can buy the Find X5 Pro with a 15% discount, alternatively there will also be a 30% discount on the younger brother Find X5. If, on the other hand, you are looking for a tablet, you can buy an OPPO Pad Air paying € 299.99 and receiving the Enco Free2 earphones and the wireless speaker signed OPPO for free.